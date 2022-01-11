How to Watch: Iowa State at Kansas

Kansas finally plays a conference opponent at home as the Hawkeyes of Iowa State invade Lawrence.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #9 by the AP, while Iowa State comes in at #15. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #4 and the Staters at #38. The preseason conference coaches poll picked ISU to finish (checks notes) wow, dead last in the Big 12 this year.

Kansas leads the all-time series 184-66 over Iowa State. The most recent meeting was a 64-50 KU win in Ames in February of last year.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(9) Kansas: 12-2, 1-1 Big 12

(15) Iowa State: 13-2, 1-2 Big 12

Line: KU -12.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Jan 11, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+ (Big 12 Now)

- Ted Emrich (Play-by-Play), Bryndon Manzer (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won 4-straight against ISU, including five of the last six matchups overall.

KU owns a 54-10 record against the Hawkeyes inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas is an incredible 104-15 following a loss while under Bill Self.