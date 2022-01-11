Notebook: Kansas Set for Iowa State Matchup Tonight

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Kansas basketball coach Roy Williams to attend Tuesday's game vs. Iowa State | KUsports.com

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self said Monday that his predecessor, longtime KU coach Roy Williams, will be in attendance at Tuesday’s top-15 battle between No. 9 Kansas and No. 15 Iowa State.

KU women pick up 78-72 road win at TCU | KUsports.com

The Kansas women’s basketball team picked up its first conference win of the 2021-22 season, 78-72 at TCU on Monday night.

According to updated IARP timeline, 'alternate resolution' sought in Kansas basketball infractions case | KUsports.com

The University of Kansas has requested an “alternate method of resolution,” in its NCAA infractions case, and Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby sent a letter of support to the body in charge of that decision.

Kansas assistant coach Norm Roberts tests positive for COVID-19 | KUsports.com

“Thank goodness he was not around anybody and isolated,” Self said of the veteran KU assistant.

KU notebook: Bill Self slated to visit highly-regarded prep forward Zion Williamson

Williamson, who is ranked No. 2 in the recruiting class of 2018 by Rivals.com, is considering KU, Duke, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina and others.

Bits o Chalk

Georgia Bulldogs win rematch vs. Alabama Crimson Tide for first college football national championship since 1980 season

"I told the guys in the locker room, just take a picture of this, because I think back to the '80 championship picture and seeing all those players and the Frank Walkers and the Herschel Walkers and all these people that have reached out and said things," Smart said. "Our guys have accomplished that, something special, and as they say, they've become legendary, and I want that for them."

'That's on me' - QB Bryce Young shoulders blame for Alabama Crimson Tide's inability to finish drives in CFP title game loss

"We had a lot of opportunities, moved the ball relatively well. We did some stuff well. We didn't execute, and at the end of the day, that's on me," said Young, who threw the ball a season-high 57 times and was sacked four times.

Former Finals MVP Chauncey Billups -- Brooklyn Nets' Kyrie Irving 'most skilled' PG in history

"Kyrie is just, he's a wizard, man," Billups said before the Blazers' 114-108 win over the Nets on Monday night. "He's must-see TV. I personally think, as somebody that played the position, I think Kyrie's the most skilled player that's ever played that position. Just straight skill. Nothing else. Just straight skill. I think he's the best that I've ever seen at the position, skill-wise. So, obviously, he gives you a ton when he's playing."

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay -- Number of 49ers fans at SoFi Stadium caught us off guard

"It did catch us off guard," McVay said Monday. "Just because of the way that it's been this year. It's been great, great atmosphere, great environment. Yesterday was the same thing, but there was a lot of red there. That was definitely a surprise."

Eraser Dust

Biden to make 'forceful' push for voting rights, filibuster changes in Georgia speech - ABC News

With less than 10 months until the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden heads to Georgia on Tuesday to make his biggest push yet for national voting rights bills and is expected to call for changes to the Senate's filibuster rules in order to get them passed.

Chicago Teacher's Union agrees to reopen city schools Wednesday | TheHill

The Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) on Monday agreed to accept a deal that will allow schools to reopen on Wednesday after four days of cancellations over instructors refusing to teach in-person amid COVID-19 spikes following the holidays.

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada amid Covid rise

The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to “Level Four: Very High” for Canada, telling Americans they should avoid travel, while the State Department also on Monday issued its “Level Four: Do Not Travel” advisory for Canada citing Covid-19 cases.

When Bob Saget Crashed a Rock Concert

The Boston alt-rock band was scheduled to perform a show at the Boston Opera House when band members noticed that Saget was performing a sold-out show down the street at the Orpheum Theatre. They reached out to Saget's management, asking if he might be interested in tearing through a paper banner that night during the encore. To their surprise, management told them to go ahead and make the banner.

These 5 Walmart, Kroger, ALDI and Other Grocery Store Foods Are Being Pulled From Shelves — Eat This Not That

Unfortunately, there are new recalls to add to the ever-growing list, which includes items sold at top grocery stores like ALDI, H-E-B, Kroger, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and Whole Foods. To help keep your family safe, check to see if the following items are in your kitchen ASAP.

Man gets genetically-modified pig heart in world-first transplant - BBC News

David Bennett, 57, is doing well three days after the experimental seven-hour procedure in Baltimore, doctors say.