Notebook: Texas Tech Mauls Kansas

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self says uncertainty of effort, execution plaguing Jayhawks | KUsports.com

“We have an older team, so people outworking us and guys getting more hustle points than us and offensive rebounds, those things shouldn’t happen,” he said. “We’re mature. We’ve been here long enough to know what we need to do and how to approach a game so that just falls back on us.”

KU women fall to No. 23 Oklahoma, 82-68 at Allen Fieldhouse | KUsports.com

“We had time to put in a game plan with practice and a shoot around and we just made too many errors for a night where you’re not making shots,” KU coach Brandon Schneider said after the loss. “We will take a bit of time tomorrow to learn from those mistakes and obviously we have a one-day prep for TCU on Monday.”

Offensive defensive effort sinks No. 6 Kansas in 75-67 loss at Texas Tech | KUsports.com

“It’s not their fault we lost, by any stretch,” said Kansas coach Bill Self when asked after the loss about KU’s frontcourt. “I’m not going to put that on any position or any one guy or anything like that. We don’t protect the rim, they score at will inside, we don’t score inside and we don’t rebound. That’s not a great combination.”

Novak Djokovic wins court battle to stay in Australia, but government threatens to cancel his visa again

He also alleged that "the latest information is that they want to arrest him,'' in an apparent reference to Australian authorities. He did not immediately provide further details on the claim. "This is definitely politics, all this was politics,'' he added.

Las Vegas Raiders win on OT field goal to eliminate rival Los Angeles Chargers, secure AFC playoff berth

A white-knuckle 35-32 overtime victory against the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night at a raucous Allegiant Stadium clinched a wild-card spot for the Raiders and the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson scores 17 points, punctuates return with 'vicious' dunk

After a nearly 31-month layoff that stretched both his physical and mental limits, the beloved Warriors star guard made his long-awaited return to the floor from separate ACL and Achilles injuries and scored 17 points in 20 minutes in a 96-82 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Report - Rachel Balkovec will manage New York Yankees' low-A minor league affiliate

Rachel Balkovec will manage the low-A team for the New York Yankees this season, making her the first female skipper in affiliated professional baseball, according to a report by The Athletic.

Bronx apartment building fire than killed 19 people - including nine kids - caused by SPACE HEATER | Daily Mail Online

New York City's worst fire disaster in more than 30 years was sparked by a faulty space heater, officials confirmed on Sunday night - killing nine children and ten adults, and leaving dozens more critically injured.

Hospitals Cut Beds as Nurses Call In Sick With Covid-19 - WSJ

Rising numbers of nurses and other critical healthcare workers are calling in sick across the U.S. due to Covid-19, forcing hospitals to cut capacity just as the Omicron variant sends them more patients, industry officials say.

Bob Saget Dead: 'Full House' Star and 'AFV' Host Was 65 - Variety

Shortly after 4 p.m., police officers responded to a man-down call at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes hotel and discovered Saget unresponsive in a hotel room, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office told Variety. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office did not have any information on a cause of death, and detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use in the case. The Medical Examiner’s Office will determine a cause and manner of death at a later date.

Archery ranges developing in two Montana state parks | KECI

The purchase of 9.3 acres of property next to Lone Pine State Park in Kalispell will add to the existing archery range, currently there. The range at Lone Pine is the only developed, outdoor public archery range in the Flathead Valley and has become increasingly popular.

Brother duo takes family pride in tattoo parlor | Daily Inter Lake

Ryan’s path took a jarring turn when he was rear-ended by a semi-truck in Whitefish approximately 14 years ago. The accident left him with a back injury that prevented him from continuing to work as a heavy equipment operator, so he turned his hobby into a profession.

