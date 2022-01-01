Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: George Mason Patriots

It's a second straight make-up game for the Kansas Jayhawks, as a TCU postponement and Colorado cancellation earlier in the year paved the way to schedule a visit from Kim English and his George Mason Patriots.

Coming off a dominant win over Nevada, will Kansas pick up where they left off? Or will this be a game for the bench players to show off and try to earn more playing time?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5: The snow looks like it may be less than expected, so I doubt people will have a problem getting to this make up game. As for the game itself, I’m looking for more of the same from the KU starters (domination) with an addition of a solid Jalen Wilson after his good second half showing against Nevada. Kansas 87, George Mason 68.

Kyle_Davis21: George Mason takes a lot of threes and makes a decent percentage, so there’s a fear that the Patriots can get hot and keep this close. I’m interested to see if Kansas comes out with the same defensive intensity as it did against Nevada. If so, the Jayhawks should be able to keep George Mason at arm’s length, though I’ll take the Patriots to cover the 19-point spread. Kansas 81, George Mason 67

fizzle406:

Andy Mitts: I said this on the podcast, but while George Mason is a fairly good shooting team, they are EXTREMELY streaky (just like their coach was). So either Kansas gets a big challenge in this game on the back of an insane run of threes, or this one is over at halftime. Give me the latter. Kansas 88, George Mason 61.