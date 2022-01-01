How to Watch: Kansas vs George Mason

Kansas and George Mason meet up in the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse for a non-conference matchup.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while George Mason comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #5 and the Patriots at #129. The preseason conference media poll picked GMU to finish 8th in the 14-team A-10 this year.

This is the first ever meeting between these two programs.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6) Kansas: 10-1, 0-0 Big 12

George Mason: 7-5, 0-0 MWC

Line: KU -19.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Jan 1, 4:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

- Steven Davis (Play-by-Play), Nick Bahe (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas leads the Big 12 in scoring offense, field goal percentage, and 3-point percentage.

KU is looking for its 25-straight non-conference win in Allen Fieldhouse.

KU has forced its last three opponents (Missouri-Columbia, Stephen F. Austin, Nevada) into 20+ turnovers. The last time KU had three consecutive opponents with 20+ turnovers, the Jayhawks won the national championship (Wasbhurn, UL-Monroe, UMKC - Nov 2007).

KU has led at halftime in all 11 games so far this season.