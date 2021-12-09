Notebook: Kansas’ Road to the Sweet Sixteen

Trust in freshman setter Camryn Turner has paid off for Sweet 16-bound Kansas volleyball program | KUsports.com

In late August, following the Kansas volleyball program’s season-opening loss to Loyola Marymount at Purdue, Kansas coach Ray Bechard ran into setter Camryn Turner and her parents outside of the team hotel and had a brief conversation that proved to be prophetic.

Offensive breakthrough taking KU volleyball to new heights, and unexpected spot in Sweet 16 | KUsports.com

Then came a breakthrough performance at Creighton in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this past week. Bechard said he considers siding out 60% of the time “really good.” Well, the Jayhawks sided out on 68% of their opportunities en route to upsetting the Bluejays (31-4) on their home floor.

Freshman LB James Wright leaving KU football via transfer portal | KUsports.com

After six months with the Kansas football program, freshman linebacker James Wright is moving on. Wright announced on Wednesday his decision to put his name in the transfer portal.

