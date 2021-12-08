Notebook: Kansas Mauls UTEP, Sets Focus on Mizzou

The Rock Chalkboard

“I think the first thing everybody said when we got in the tunnel was, ‘Who we got next’,” Braun said Tuesday. “I was looking forward to it before, to be real honest with you, but I'm excited and I know all the guys are excited.”

For weeks, KU fans were wondering aloud just how head coach Bill Self was going to figure all of this out, with 14 players positioned to fill 13 scholarship slots. But then Coleby left and now, if Svi follows him out the door, Self actually will have something to work with.

“Obviously, those two carried us tonight,” Kansas coach Bill Self said after the Jayhawks’ seventh win of the season.

“We just beat two ranked teams — one on the road,” Bechard said of knocking out Oregon and No. 14 overall seed Creighton on back-to-back nights last week. “So I'm sure we'll get Pitt’s full attention and their best effort.”

Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic admits having issue with weight, conditioning

Doncic's weight and conditioning were a frequent subject on the TNT broadcast of the Mavs' 102-99 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. Analyst Reggie Miller, a Hall of Fame shooting guard, criticized Doncic, saying he was "plodding up and down the court" and "has got to trim down."

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum out after CT scan reveals collapsed right lung

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has been diagnosed with a collapsed right lung and will be sidelined indefinitely, the team said Tuesday.

LSU Tigers starting quarterback Max Johnson to enter transfer portal

A week after announcing Brian Kelly as its new coach, LSU is poised to lose starting quarterback Max Johnson along with his brother, Jake, a prized tight end recruit.

Serena Williams confirms she won't play Australian Open; Novak Djokovic among men's entries

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Not long after Serena Williams' name was absent from the entry list for the Australian Open, she confirmed the obvious: the seven-time champion won't play the 2022 edition of the season-opening major in January.

Germany's Olaf Scholz takes over from Merkel as chancellor - BBC News

Mr Scholz, a soft-spoken 63-year-old, steered the Social Democrats to election victory in late September, positioning himself as the continuity candidate because he played a key role in the Merkel government as vice-chancellor.

House OKs agreement on deal to allow Democrats to address debt ceiling

The agreement, once it also passes the Senate, would create a fast-track process to allow Democrats in the upper chamber to increase the debt limit with just 51 votes, or a simple majority.

Supreme Court weighs mandating public funds for religious schools in Maine : NPR

The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments Wednesday in a case that could greatly expand state aid to religious schools. On one side are proponents of the school choice movement, and on the other is the state of Maine, which is defending the way it provides what it calls a public education for children.

Montana superintendents speak out against Superintendent Arntzen | KECI

"We write to express our disappointment in your leadership as our state's chief public education officer. The bottom line is that for us to best do our jobs, we need you to be doing yours. Unfortunately, the Montana Office of Public Instruction during your tenure in office has experienced a turnover rate of nearly 90% leaving the agency with absences in critical areas, such as special education, accreditation and licensure," according the letter.

Kim Kardashian Wants Kids With Pete Davidson After Kanye West Divorce | StyleCaster

According to the source, “When Kim met Pete, something inside of her told her she’d want to spend the rest of her life with him.” And from the sounds of it, Pete feels the same: “They’re talking about kids already,” the insider revealed. “Kim thinks he’d be the best dad. She’s smitten!”

Wildlife advocate group shocked by Gianforte's grizzly bear petition | KECI

KALISPELL, MONT. — On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte stated he would be sending a petition to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service asking to remove grizzly bears from the Endangered Species List and to give the state of Montana control over regulating the grizzly bear population in the Northern Continental Divide Ecosystem.

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

They said lab study results show a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.

Poverty simulation, homeless townhall to take place in Kalispell | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — A consulting firm is holding a poverty simulation from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in Kalispell, then leading a homeless townhall discussion at the Gateway West Mall.