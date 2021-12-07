Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: UTEP Miners

It's the annual "Sprint Center" game, as the Kansas Jayhawks host the UTEP Miners in Kansas City. Kansas struggled with this team in a pre-tournament tune-up at the end of last season. Can they avoid another poor performance tonight?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own GIF prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5:

Kyle_Davis21: It’s hard to think UTEP can hang in this one. The Miners are 319th nationally in effective field-goal percentage and the best team it has beaten is 174th in KenPom and only scored 73 points. That’s not enough to keep up with the Jayhawks. Kansas 84, UTEP 65

Andy Mitts: I think Kyle misread the KenPom page, as UTEP is 12th nationally in not getting their shots blocked, but that’s because they shoot so poorly that most teams don’t even need to bother. There literally is only one thing that UTEP doesn’t do poorly on defense, and that’s turning teams over at a decent rate. It won’t be enough. Kansas 94, UTEP 63

fizzle406:

Mike Plank: