Notebook: Kansas Set For Utep Matchup

Former KU volleyball player Maggie Bowen sees familiar 'we've got it' approach from 2021 Jayhawks | KUsports.com

It was only a few years ago that Maggie Bowen was in a Kansas volleyball uniform, helping the Jayhawks make their best NCAA Tournament run in program history. Now in her fifth season on head coach Ray Bechard’s staff as director of operations, Bowen is getting a different perspective on another postseason hot streak for KU.

Former 4-star prospect Steven Parker leaves KU football via transfer portal | KUsports.com

The top-rated signee in the Kansas football program’s 2019 recruiting class, defensive end Steven Parker is entering the transfer portal after three seasons at KU, according to Monday reports from Rivals and 247 Sports.

Duke and Kentucky own recruiting, but any team can make it to the next highest level - CBSSports.com

After the Wildcats and Blue Devils, the rest of the team rankings may surprise you.

Coaches want the NCAA to let redshirting freshmen play in 4 games each - SBNation.com

According to Fox Sports’ Stewart Mandel, a new rule is being proposed to the NCAA by the American Football Coaches Association that, if passed, would allow players to play in up to four games during a season without burning their redshirt years. So coaches could save their four-star signees and break them out just in time for bowl games or FCS games, all while preserving four years of eligibility for those players.

New England Patriots throw just three passes, dominate on the ground in win over Buffalo Bills

"Just a crazy game to be a part of; it was just a weird day, but at the end of the day, you just get more points than the other team and it's a great day," Jones said. "I haven't seen that much wind, probably ever.

China says U.S. diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit

The U.S. is attempting to interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics "out of ideological prejudice and based on lies and rumors," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told reporters at a daily briefing.

LeBron James addresses criticism of Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel: Players need to do a better job

"I think criticism comes with the job, you know?" James said after practice on Monday. "Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. We're a team and an organization that don't mind some adversity, that don't mind people saying things about us, obviously, because it comes with the territory."

Warriors' Stephen Curry doesn't rule out hitting 16 3s in next game to break Ray Allen's career record - 'Anything is possible'

SAN FRANCISCO -- Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry now sits just 16 3-pointers away from breaking Ray Allen's career 3-point record after knocking down seven more treys in a 126-95 win over the Orlando Magic on Monday night.

Omicron coronavirus variant may be more contagious, less dangerous

"This virus comes with both barrels loaded – high infectivity and potentially the ability for immune evasion. But maybe what it's lacking is pathogenicity," said Dr. Warner Greene, director of the Center for HIV Cure Research at the Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco.

Ukraine: Biden and Putin set to hold call at critical moment of escalating tensions - CNNPolitics

According to a White House preview of the call, "The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the US-Russia relationship, including strategic stability, cyber, and regional issues. President Biden will underscore US concerns with Russian military activities on the border with Ukraine and reaffirm the United States' support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

First Thing: Devin Nunes to quit Congress for Trump media job | US news | The Guardian

Devin Nunes, the California congressman and close ally of Donald Trump, has announced he will be leaving the US House of Representatives next month to join Trump’s new social media venture.

Pandemic-Era ‘Excess Savings’ Are Dwindling for Many - The New York Times

The drop in cash reserves has vast implications for the working class and could dampen consumer spending, a large share of economic activity.

Gianforte, Knudsen try to stop American Prairie’s bison through political pressure

Yet as tribes and Montana begin to see more bison repopulate a state where they were once taken by the hundreds, two of the state’s top officials, along with heads of several key state agencies, want to put a stop to a private nonprofit organization’s attempt at placing small bison herds on lands where the animals once roamed.

Whitefish ski resort postpones opening day | Daily Inter Lake

“We’re going to shoot for Thursday now — that is still a moving target but we’re pretty hopeful that we’ll have at least a few more inches by then,” Sokol said Monday.

Kalispell council to finalize redistricting, consider numerous development projects | Daily Inter Lake

The city will consider paying a $227,315 change order to KLJ Engineering for unanticipated costs from building the Kalispell Parkline Trail.

The city originally paid the project engineer $7,507,882 for the project.

