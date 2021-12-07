How to Watch: Kansas vs UTEP

Kansas and UTEP meet up for KU’s annual “home” game in Kansas City.

I mean, it makes sense I guess. It is KANSAS City.

Anyway, Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #8 by the AP, while UTEP comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #5 and the Miners at #162. The preseason conference media poll picked UTEP to finish 10th in the 14-team C-USA this year.

Kansas has had a heckuva time against the University of Texas-El Paso (not to be confused with the University of Texas-Austin), with the Miners owning a 3-2 all-time lead. KU has won the last two matchups, with the most recent one a 67-62 KU win back in March of 2021 in Lawrence. (It was a late addition to the schedule to give KU some action between the end of conference play and the start of postseason play.)

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(8) Kansas: 6-1, 0-0 Big 12

UTEP: 4-3, 0-0 C-USA

Line: KU -18.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Dec 7, 7:00 p.m. CST

Kansas City, MO: T-Mobile Center (fka Sprint Center) (18,972)

TV: ESPN+

- Chuckie Kempf (Play-by-Play), King McClure (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas is 43-10 (81.1%) all-time at T-Mobile Center, and 229-84 (73.1%) all-time in Kansas City.

Kansas has yet to trail at halftime so far this season.

David McCormack picked up his first double-double of the season last time out against St. John’s; he has eight such games so far in his KU career.

Jojo White stayed in bounds.