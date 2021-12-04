The Weekend Mauling: 12.4.2021

The Rock Chalkboard

“Freshman-year Christian, when he was just that little… I can’t say the word,” Agbaji said after the victory. “He was just that man. He thought he was that guy, had the confidence with him and everyone followed that, too.”

'Oh my gosh, we're in the Sweet 16': KU volleyball pulls off another NCAA Tournament upset | KUsports.com

“That celebration part was definitely a surreal moment,” Crawford said during a video interview afterward. “As soon as we won the point, we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re in the Sweet 16.’”

Danny Manning named interim head coach at Maryland | KUsports.com

“After a series of conversations with Coach Turgeon, we agreed that a coaching change was the best move for Coach Turgeon and for the Maryland men’s basketball program,” Maryland Athletic Director Damon Evans said in a statement. “He has dedicated over a decade of his life to the University of Maryland, and has coached with distinction and honor."

Kenny Logan Jr. will be 'back for more' as a KU football senior in 2022 | KUsports.com

“I appreciate all of the support from Jayhawk nation this year,” Logan wrote, in a graphic he posted to Twitter. “Our team is already focused on the 2022 season and continuing to build this program to the standard you all deserve. We made progress this year, but the work is just beginning with Coach Leipold and my teammates. I’m proud to be a part of this program and am hungrier than ever for success. Rock chalk!”

Bits o Chalk

Charlotte Hornets have four players, including LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, enter COVID-19 protocols

The Charlotte Hornets have had four players -- LaMelo Ball, Jalen McDaniels, Mason Plumlee and Terry Rozier -- enter into the NBA's health and safety protocols, it was announced Saturday.

Stephen Curry's 23 points help Golden State Warriors bring Phoenix Suns' historic 18-game win streak to a halt

"I think every win is special," Williams said after the loss, which brought the Suns' record to 19-4, second-best in the NBA behind the Warriors. "To me, it was the collective focus that we've had throughout this season, not just the streak. It's only been 23 games, right? So there's a lot of basketball to be played, but when we were 1-3 or whatever it was, there was no panic or 'What are we doing?' We just kind of hung in there and simplified some things and played good basketball.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James 'frustrated' by NBA's COVID-19 testing process

"Usually when you have a positive test, they'll test you right away to make sure," James said. "There was not a follow-up test after my positive test. It was straight to isolation and you've been put into protocol. That's the part that kind of angered me. I had to figure out a way to get home from Sacramento by myself. They wouldn't allow anyone to travel with me, no security, no anything, when I traveled back from Sacramento.

Eraser Dust

Oxford high school shooting: Ethan Crumbley's parents arrested after manhunt in Michigan - CNN

The parents of the teen accused in this week's deadly Michigan high school shooting were arrested early Saturday in Detroit, authorities said, ending an hourslong search for them after they failed to appear in court on involuntary manslaughter charges in the killings.

Ghislaine Maxwell's defense keeps 'spotlight' on Epstein, other powerful men

The defense is also keeping the spotlight on the powerful men who were in Epstein’s orbit, such as former President Donald Trump and Britain’s Prince Andrew, the experts said.

Residents flee in panic as Indonesia’s Semeru volcano erupts | News | Al Jazeera

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano on Java island has erupted, spewing thick columns of ash high into the sky and triggering panic among people living nearby.

Manchin May Not Back BBB Until 2022, Risks Monthly Biden Child Tax Credit Checks

He's not committing to the legislation, suggesting more work needs to be done to iron out the finer details. "I wouldn't have any idea how I'm going to vote until I walk in," Manchin told CNN's Manu Raju departing the Capitol.

Skillet's Singer Calls Rage Against the Machine 'Government Rock'

"And you're not allowed to speak anything against… I mean, you've got Rage Against the Machine telling people that if they don't get a vaccine… Rage Against the Machine has become the machine," the vocalist remarked. "It's crazy. I'm, like, wait a minute — I'm the revolutionary here? I'm the revolutionary and Rage Against the Machine is just 'government rock' now."

A Couple Stored IRA Gold at Home. They Owe the IRS More Than $300,000. - WSJ

It can be dangerous to invest retirement-plan funds in esoteric assets without proper guidance. A husband and wife in Rhode Island have learned that lesson the hard way.

Blizzard warning issued for Hawaii over weekend | TheHill

The National Weather Service said it is not uncommon for some parts of Hawaii to receive snow, especially at higher elevations at the summits of places like Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea volcanoes. Both of these volcanoes reach 14,000 feet in elevation, according to ABC News.

Mural vandalized on Kalispell trail | Daily Inter Lake

“Tagging unfortunately does occur on murals in public spaces,” said Alisha Shilling with KALICO Art Center, one of the partners on the mural project. She differentiated tagging — graffiti that takes the form of names or words quickly added to walls and public spaces — from the scale of vandalism found on the mural.

Around the Bends - Flathead Beacon

There, in St Regis, is one of the largest gas stations in the state – one I have stopped at more times than I can count. It has a live trout aquarium. There’s a gift shop that sells Montana-themed shirts and a bunch of snacks made from huckleberries. Like everywhere else in the state, there’s a casino attached to it.