Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: St. John's Red Storm

The Kansas Jayhawks are back in action tonight in a semi-road environment against the St. John's Red Storm. Will fans come away happy with this game, or will there still be more worry about how well this team is coming together?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own GIF prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5: Let’s go for a Jalen Wilson breakout game. Bill Self thinks it’s coming, so I’m gonna go ahead and predict a double-double from Wilson in tonight’s game. Oh, and another quality Christian Braun performance. Kansas 80, St. John’s 65

Kyle_Davis21: I’m curious to see how the week of practice shaped Kansas’ defense, if at all. This will be an interesting test, too, because St. John’s plays fast and is efficient from inside the arch so far. But the Red Storm is also turnover happy and haven’t played much of a schedule yet. I don’t think KU will have trouble scoring, the margin will mainly be a reflection of the defensive performance. Kansas 83, St. John’s 71

Andy Mitts: Fetch and I talked about this on the podcast, but there isn’t much that St John’s does well that Kansas can’t counter, with the exception of inside shooting. Control the paint and this should be an easy win. But even if they don’t, the Jayhawks should have enough firepower to win this one going away. Kansas 87, St. John’s 72

