Notebook: Kansas Mauls Oregon, Advanced to Second Round

The Rock Chalkboard

No pressure: KU volleyball upsets No. 19 Oregon to reach 2nd round of NCAA Tournament | KUsports.com

Whatever pressure that is supposed to go hand in hand with playing in the NCAA Tournament was nearly nonexistent for the Kansas volleyball team Thursday, as the Jayhawks swept their way to the second round with a three-set upset victory over No. 19-ranked Oregon, in Omaha, Neb.

Veteran KU football defenders Kyron Johnson, Kenny Logan Jr. make All-Big 12 2nd team | KUsports.com

Though the Kansas football team registered just one victory during Big 12 play in 2021, the conference’s coaches didn’t overlook two of the Jayhawks’ most impactful players when making all-league selections.

After pair of 'poor' games, Bill Self expecting sophomore Jalen Wilson to get back on track | KUsports.com

Three games into his redshirt sophomore season, Kansas wing Jalen Wilson’s production has lagged behind what he did for the Jayhawks a year ago. But head coach Bill Self isn’t expecting that trend to last long.

Bits o Chalk

Man United manager Ralf Rangnick on Cristiano Ronaldo: Fittest player I've ever seen at his age

New Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick said he has never seen a player Cristiano Ronaldo's age as physically fit as he is after his two-goal display in the 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Memphis Grizzlies set NBA record after beating Oklahoma City Thunder by 73 points

His right-handed dunk gave the Grizzlies a 145-67 lead over the Oklahoma City Thunder with 3:02 left and a new franchise record for points in a game. That 78-point advantage was Memphis' biggest lead on Thursday night, but by the time it was over the Grizzlies were still 73 points ahead.

Phoenix Suns set franchise record with 18th straight win

"But it is really cool to be a part of something like that," Williams said. "To win like this, the way we've won, guys out of the rotation, losing [Devin Booker to injury], the relentless attitude of our team, the way we stick together, it makes it really cool.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish elevates defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to head football coach

"It is an honor to be named the head coach of Notre Dame Football," said Freeman in a statement. "I am eternally grateful to both Father Jenkins and [athletic director] Jack Swarbrick for giving me the opportunity to lead the exceptional men who make this program what it is. Notre Dame is a very special place and I look forward to pursuing a national championship with the most outstanding student-athletes, coaches and staff in college football."

Eraser Dust

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus Is Growing Up | GQ

The singer got cancer—and then accidentally shared his diagnosis with the public over social media. Turns out getting sick renewed his faith, healed his old friendships, and reminded him what makes life worth living.

Government shutdown: Senate passes funding bill, sends it to Biden

The Senate passed a short-term government funding bill on Thursday night, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk a day before a Friday deadline to prevent a shutdown.

New York Reports Five Omicron Cases - The New York Times

The new strategy includes insurance reimbursements for at-home tests and stricter rules for international travelers, as the Omicron variant circulates in more than 30 countries.

Authorities Find Two Decomposing Bodies Near Lake Blaine - Flathead Beacon

Based on utility and mail records, the sheriff said the men have likely been dead since at least July.

Montana ranked #2 state in America for record breaking quit rates | News | kulr8.com

Among the states, Montana ranked second in the country for quit rates at 4.8%.

Wednesday was Kalispell's warmest December day on record | Daily Inter Lake

According to data from a weather station at Glacier Park International Airport, Kalispell broke the daily high at 3:45 a.m., as overnight temperatures climbed to 59. The previous record was 57, set in 1941.

Flathead County Library Director Resigns Amid Board Meddling - Flathead Beacon

The interim leader of Flathead County’s ImagineIF public library system resigned on Thursday, citing interference by a board of trustees that has devalued the institution by slashing salaries while entertaining motions to censor certain books and materials, particularly those that portray characters who are gay, queer or transgender.