How to Watch: Kansas at St. John’s

Kansas and St. John’s meet up in the third annual Big 12/Big East Challenge.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #8 by the AP, while St. John’s comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #5 and the Red Storm at #55. The preseason conference media poll picked St. John’s to finish 4th in the 11-team Big East this year.

Kansas is 8-5 all-time against St. John’s. The most recent meeting was an 82-74 KU win in New York City back in November 2020.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(8) Kansas: 5-1, 0-0 Big 12

Iona: 5-1, 0-0 Big East

Line: KU -6.5

How to Watch

Friday, Dec 3, 6:00 p.m. CST

Elmont, NY: UBS Arena (17,400)

TV: FS1

- Alex Faust (Play-by-Play), Jim Jackson (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.foxsports.com or the Fox Sports app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas is 1-1 all-time in the Big 12/Big East challenge, defeating Creighton last year and falling to Villanova in 2019.

Kansas leads the Big 12, and is 12th nationally, in field goal percentage. The Jayhawks are shooting 51.5% on the season.

KU has won two straight against St. John’s, and four of the last five matchups with the Red Storm.