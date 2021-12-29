Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Nevada Wolf Pack

The Kansas Jayhawks had to schedule a last minute replacement for this game due to COVID protocols in the Harvard basketball program, so the Nevada Wolf Pack have stepped in to be the sacrificial lambs quality replacement opponent. How well will Kansas be able to handle the short turnaround to prepare for an opponent that has a very big key attribute?

And will our staff be prepared to give you an actual prediction?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5: So, KU is playing Nevada, eh? And I’m currently road tripping across Arizona, so I’ll make a prediction based on the next thing I see out the window. Cactus. KU is going to stick it to Nevada tonight. Oh, there’s a rock so excuse this obvious Brian Hanni rip off: Rock Chalk up another win for the number six Jayhawks! (Sorry you had to read that). Kansas 87, Nevada 67.

Kyle_Davis21: Steve Alford is now coaching Nevada? Good for him. This opponent is fascinating because it starts two 7-footers and yet is 281st nationally in offensive rebounding and allows opponents to shoot 51.4 from 2 (both according to KenPom). The Wolf Pack can score, but I also don’t think they can stop the Jayhawks. I expect a decently high-scoring game, with maybe some rust early on. Kansas 84, Nevada 72

Andy Mitts: This is one of those games where the opponent has two things that are just so incongruous. As Kyle mentioned above, this team has some size, but doesn’t seem to play well inside. However, in my quick scouting of the team, it appears that a large part of that is due to the inordinate number of fast breaks that they go on. They are the 18th fastest team (in terms of KenPom’s measure of average possession length) which can cause some problems with trying to get offensive rebounds when the big guys don’t have a lot of time to get down the court to make a difference. If Kansas is turning the ball over or allowing Nevada to get down the court quickly, it won’t matter who is playing well on the inside. I expect a track meet, especially early. Kansas will adjust at the half to slow down Nevada’s tendency to run, but both teams like to play fast, so I don’t think that will be enough to keep this one from being the highest scoring game of the season so far. Kansas 93, Nevada 84.