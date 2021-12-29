How to Watch: Nevada vs Kansas

Kansas and Nevada meet up in the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse for a non-conference matchup.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #6 by the AP, while Nevada comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #5 and the Wolfpack at #77. The preseason conference media poll picked Nevada to finish 3rd in the 11-team MWC this year, with the ‘Pack even receiving two first-place votes.

This is the 7th meeting between these two programs, with KU leading 4-2. The last matchup was in December of 2005 in Lawrence, a 72-70 Nevada (!!!) win.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(6) Kansas: 9-1, 0-0 Big 12

Nevada: 6-4, 0-0 MWC

Line: KU -17.5

How to Watch

Wednesday, Dec 29, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

- Steven Davis (Play-by-Play), Nick Bahe (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (subscription required)

Fun Facts

Nevada has won 5-straight games coming in to this contest after starting the season 1-4.

Nevada has won two of the last three matchups between these two programs, all in the Bill Self era at KU, including once in Allen Fieldhouse (2005).

Recycling this from the Colorado preview, Kansas is 25-4 when Ochai Agbaji makes three or more 3-pointers in a game. The Jayhawks are 14-1 when Christian Braun accomplishes the same feat, but Braun has not done that yet this season.