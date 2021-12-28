Notebook: Covid Mauls Another KU Game

Kansas basketball adds home game with Nevada; Big 12 home opener vs. TCU postponed | KUsports.com

KU officials announced Monday afternoon that the men’s basketball program will welcome Nevada to town for a 7 p.m. tipoff on Big 12 Now and ESPN+.

Jayhawks jump to No. 6 in latest AP hoops poll | KUsports.com

The Kansas men's basketball team moved up one spot in the poll to No. 6 despite not playing a game in nine days. Baylor remained No. 1 for the third straight week in the poll released Monday, receiving all 61 first-place votes from a national media panel. The Bears (11-0) had 60 first-place votes a week ago and were a unanimous selection this week with a blowout win over Alcorn State and Arizona’s loss to Tennessee.

Former Jayhawk Gethro Muscadin leaves New Mexico | KUsports.com

“We spoke after SMU, and I think we both agreed it wasn’t the right fit for him,” UNM head coach Richard Pitino told KRQE.com. “We wish him nothing but the best. Hopefully we can help him find a spot that is the right fit for him, and we’ll help him with whatever we can moving forward.”

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo has torn UCL, fracture in right thumb, source says

Garoppolo did not participate in the Niners' Monday "bonus" practice, which came after the team went its separate ways for the three days following the loss in Nashville. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance took all of the work with the starters in Monday's session, which coach Kyle Shanahan described as a walk-through.

Matt Nagy under assumption he'll coach Chicago Bears' final two games this season

The Bears have never fired a coach during the season, but a new NFL rule allows teams to begin interviewing candidates during the final two weeks of the regular season if the coach is either no longer employed or has been given notice that he won't return for 2022. Nagy denied a report last month that he had been told that he would be fired after the Thanksgiving Day game at the Detroit Lions.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson seals win after San Antonio Spurs fan 'crossed the line'

After initially ignoring the fan and walking toward the Jazz's bench, Clarkson said the fan "crossed a line" with his comments but did not repeat what the fan said. Clarkson stopped, turned and began walking toward the fan until his teammates rushed to hold him back and security got between the two. Security escorted the fan out.

New Omicron variant fills up children's hospitals - CNN

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is teaming up with the busy holiday season to infect more children across the United States than ever before, and children's hospitals are bracing for it to get even worse.

Fauci says U.S. should consider domestic flight vaccine mandate; more planes grounded | Reuters

SEATTLE, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Rising COVID-19 cases, along with bad weather, caused airlines to cancel more than 1,000 flights on Monday, and the spread of the Omicron variant prompted the U.S. government's top infectious disease expert to suggest the government consider mandating vaccines for domestic flights.

El Cajon: No survivors reported after airplane crashes in San Diego County - CNN

Firefighters found no survivors at the scene, authorities said in a news release. They did not specify how many victims were found. No one was hurt on the ground, the sheriff's department said in a news release. The medical examiner will investigate and identify the victims once family members have been notified.

Whitefish woman killed in crash on I-90 | Daily Inter Lake

A Whitefish woman was killed Sunday when the vehicle she was riding in collided with a parked semi-truck on Interstate 90 near Belgrade.