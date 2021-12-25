 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Christmas Mauling: 12.25.2021

By fizzle406
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage

Merry Christmas everyone. Thank you all for your support over the years. You guys make this place what it is. The RCT community is the best part of this site.

