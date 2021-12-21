Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Colorado Buffaloes

The Kansas Jayhawks did not perform as expected on Saturday against Stephen F Austin but were able to avoid a loss. They are looking to avoid the same fate in their first true road game against the Colorado Buffaloes. How worried should the fans be about tonight’s game?

Take a look at what our staff thinks (the GIFs are back!), and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5: This is the first true road game for KU, but I don’t think that will matter. Bill Self likely has this group rather focused after a lackluster defensive performance last time out against SFA. I’ll take the Jayhawks by 15 tonight. Kansas 80, Colorado 65.

Kyle_Davis21: To dnoll’s point, getting pressed a bit by SFA could help keep KU’s focus ahead of the holiday break. Colorado is not a team that takes and makes many 3s, but the key will be keeping the Buffs off the offensive glass and limiting second-chance points. I think Colorado keeps it fairly close for about 25-30 minutes but doesn’t have enough offensive firepower to keep up. Kansas 79, Colorado 67

Fizzle406: We’ve had pretty good luck over the years. I forget, did we win the Spencer Dinwiddie game? (Ed Note: KU did not.) That may have been the last time we played. Am I going to look it up? Hell no! This is America where I only need to state what I feel is right. Kansas 75, Colorado 68

Brendan: Along the same lines as the rest of the group, I’m going to be optimistic that Stephen F. Austin was the token winter break game in which the team looks…off. Colorado has a ton of size, but as long as McCormack isn’t as dreadful as he was this weekend I think KU can hold its own. Probably won’t be a pretty game, but certainly more pleasant to watch than the SFA game. Kansas 83, Colorado 70

Andy Mitts: This is actually a game to worry about, because as Fetch and I discussed on the podcast, the issues Kansas had at the rim against Stephen F Austin could be a lot worse against Colorado, especially outside the friendly confines of Allen Fieldhouse. While I don’t think that the Jayhawks will go super cold from outside for long stretches, it will be difficult to completely avoid the defensive lapses unless McCormack is back to his normal self. I do think the Jayhawks pull this off, but it’s going to be REALLY close. Kansas 81, Colorado 77.