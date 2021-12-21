How to Watch: Kansas at Colorado

Kansas and Colorado meet up in Boulder for what is now a non-conference matchup.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while Colorado comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #4 and the Buffaloes at #77. The preseason conference media poll picked CU finish 6th in the 12-team PAC this year.

This is the 165th meeting between these two former conference rivals, with KU leading 124-40. The last matchup was in December of 2019 in Lawrence, a 72-58 KU win.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 9-1, 0-0 Big 12

Colorado: 9-3, 1-1 PAC

Line: KU -10.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Dec 21, 8:00 p.m. CST

Boulder, CO: CU Events Center (11,064)

TV: ESPN2

- Dave Pasch (Play-by-Play), Bill Walton (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

While Kansas has historically dominated Colorado in basketball, particularly in Lawrence, KU is “just” 40-27 in Boulder.

The Jayhawks have won 20 of the last 21 and 47 of the last 49 meetings between these two programs.

Kansas is 25-4 when Ochai Agbaji makes three or more 3-pointers in a game. The Jayhawks are 14-1 when Christian Braun accomplishes the same feat, but Braun has not done that yet this season.