Player Ratings to the Theme of Iconic Scooby Villains

The original Scooby-Doo cartoons were so awesome. Just some stoners driving around in a psychedelic van, eating chocolate covered pizzas, and stumbling on to mysteries. Today, we rate the players according to the awesomeness/lameness of the villains of the Scooby Doo cartoons from 1969-1976.

5 Stars: Ghost Clown

Holy crap, this lunatic scared me to death as a youngster. “Watch the pretty coin of gold, and you will do as you are told.” There was some really crazy stuff that happened in those early episodes. Daphne was constantly getting kidnapped, and how she wasn’t traumatized with all the abductions is beyond me. And this clown not only abducted her, but he hypnotized her too.

No one was as good as this guy was scary.

4.5 Stars: The Tar Monster

I had nightmares about this giant one eyed tar dripping monster when I was a kid. For some reason, he really freaked me out.

Christian Braun was the best of the Jayhawks on Saturday night. Totalled 21 points and six boards.

4 Stars: The Wax Phantom

One of the great Shaggy lines of all time happened after the wax phantom captured him and Scoob. “Not up the conveyor belt and into the wax works. Like, that went out with the silent movies, phantom old pal.”

Ochai Agbaji was the next best I suppose. Missed an uncharacteristic amount of shots but still managed to finish with 18 points.

3.5 Stars: 10,000 Volt Ghost

A classic. He’s in the opening credits for a reason. I also love it when the gang are on location and their outfits match their original outfits. This happened when they were in snow apparel but has also happened when scuba diving, etc.

Remy Martin also missed his fair share of hoops but canned a three when it really mattered to seal the win.

Dajuan Harris looked like a natural when he stepped up and drained his four free throws at the end. Also had four assists.

This might’ve been Jalen Wilson’s best game of the season and it wasn’t even that great. Finished with a respectable 10 points and five rebounds on 50% shooting.

(Now that I look back on these, I might be grasping at straws to give all these guys 3.5. Oh well, hammer me in the comments if you must.)

3 Stars: The rolling stone giant, Mano Tiki Tia

It’s completely unrealistic that someone would spend the kind of time and money to build a giant stone monster just to smuggle out some pearls. Yes, they’re all unrealistic, I understand this.

Mitch Lightfoot played the majority of minutes down low in this one. He did fine, I guess, but no one could really handle SFA’s big dude all night for some reason.

2 Stars: Spirits of 76

I get it, the show was made around the Bicentennial, but these traitors weren’t scary at all.

It wasn’t David McCormack’s night. Only played ten minutes and scored two points.

1 Star: The Green Globs

I had to look this one up. These dudes are just stupid.

No one was as bad as these “villains.”

The Lane Czaplinski Memorial No Star:

I honestly don’t even remember seeing Joseph Yesufu, Zach Clemence, or Jalen Coleman-Lands in the game.