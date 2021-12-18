Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks

Some acts are tough to follow, and the Kansas Jayhawks going up against the Stephen F Austin Lumberjacks after demolishing the Missouri Tigers is just another example of this. Sandwiched in between games against two former conference foes is a home game that some might be willing to overlook as things get busy before the holidays.

Will Kansas make the mistake of assuming that this game will go their way? Or will Kansas assert their dominance early and never let this game be in even the smallest amount of doubt?

Take a look at what our staff thinks (the GIFs are back!), and then leave your own prediction in the comments below!

dnoll5: I know nothing about Stephen F. Austin, but I’m going to go out on a limb and say that they’re better than the Missouri Tigers. Kansas will win easily. That’s my analysis. Kansas 89, SFA 75.

Kyle_Davis21: Stephen F. Austin is 317th nationally in average height and don’t start anyone taller than 6-7. That’s probably why they are letting opponents shoot 54% from 2 on the season. In case you haven’t heard, KU has been really good from 2. This shouldn’t be very close. Kansas 92, SFA 67

fizzle406:

Mike.Plank:

Andy Mitts: Like a majority of teams that Kansas has played this year, the things that the Lumberjacks do poorly are things that the Jayhawks are very well equipped to exploit. Specifically, SFA turns the ball over a lot, and that happens to one of the best parts of the Kansas defense. As Kyle said, the 2-point defense is atrocious, and Kansas is the third-best 2-point shooting team in the country. They give up a LOT of offensive rebounds, and Kansas is top 20 in offensive rebounding rate. Where SFA excels, Kansas is fairly strong themselves. The Jayhawks might treat this as a tune-up game for game in Boulder next week, which could keep this game closer than you might think. However, there is no way this game is every in doubt in the second half. Kansas 89, Stephen F Austin 71