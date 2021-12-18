How to Watch: Kansas vs Stephen F Austin

Kansas and Stephen F. Austin meet up in Allen Fieldhouse for a non-conference matchup.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while SFA comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #3 and the Lumberjacks at #154. The preseason conference media poll picked SFA finish 3rd in the 13-team WAC this year, with the ‘Jacks even picking up one first place vote.

This is the first meeting between these two programs.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(7) Kansas: 8-1, 0-0 Big 12

Stephen F. Austin: 8-3, 0-0 WAC

Line: KU -23.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Dec 18, 7:00 p.m. CST

Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)

TV: ESPN+

- Steven Davis (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Reporter)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won 22-straight games against non-conference opponents inside Allen Fieldhouse.

The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in scoring offense so far this season.

SFA is coached by former Kansas staffer Kyle Keller. He is 112-49 in his 6th season at SFA.