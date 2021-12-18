How to Watch: Kansas vs Stephen F Austin

Kansas and Stephen F. Austin meet up in Allen Fieldhouse for a non-conference matchup.
Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #7 by the AP, while SFA comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #3 and the Lumberjacks at #154. The preseason conference media poll picked SFA finish 3rd in the 13-team WAC this year, with the ‘Jacks even picking up one first place vote.
This is the first meeting between these two programs.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(7) Kansas: 8-1, 0-0 Big 12
Stephen F. Austin: 8-3, 0-0 WAC
Line: KU -23.5
How to Watch
Saturday, Dec 18, 7:00 p.m. CST
Lawrence, KS: Allen Fieldhouse (16,300)
TV: ESPN+
- Steven Davis (Play-by-Play), Wayne Simien (Analyst), Kennetra Pulliams (Reporter)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com/watch or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)
Fun Facts
Kansas has won 22-straight games against non-conference opponents inside Allen Fieldhouse.
The Jayhawks lead the Big 12 in scoring offense so far this season.
SFA is coached by former Kansas staffer Kyle Keller. He is 112-49 in his 6th season at SFA.
