The Weekend Mauling: 12.18.2021

The Rock Chalkboard

Hanna, Hudson reach sectional | KUsports.com

Big 12 individual men’s golf champion Chase Hanna and Kansas teammate Daniel Hudson moved on to the sectional qualifying for the U.S. Open, each carding a 4-under par 67 Monday at The Legends Country Club in Eureka, Mo.

Bill Self hopeful vaccinations and boosters will keep KU basketball from having COVID pause this season | KUsports.com

“We’ll probably have to deal with it at some point in time this year. I hope not,” Self said on Friday, while speaking with reporters. “I’m just glad we’re vaccinated and boostered up, and hopefully that’ll be enough to get us through.”

Sources: Kansas volleyball sophomore Caroline Crawford planning to leave KU | KUsports.com

Her ability as a two-way threat, both as an attacker on offense and, more importantly, as blocker at the net, was a key part of KU’s run to the Sweet 16 this season.

Transfer portal a source of depth and experience for KU football | KUsports.com

“What today's transfer portal and other things are doing,” Leipold said, “is people can recruit for depth and get more experience within that two deep that gets handed to you every week. And stay as an older, veteran football team.”

KU football to kick off 2022 season on a Friday | KUsports.com

KU announced this week that Lance Leipold’s second season as head coach will begin one day earlier than previously scheduled. Originally slated for the first Saturday in September of next year, KU’s opener versus Tennessee Tech got bumped up a day, to Friday, Sept. 2.

Bits o Chalk

Los Angeles Lakers' Anthony Davis to undergo MRI after exiting loss with left knee injury

"So far all is in good structure, but want to take another image," a source familiar with Davis' injury told ESPN when asked about the All-Star big man's knee.

Brooklyn Nets to bring back Kyrie Irving for road games outside New York, Toronto

Irving, who has been unwilling to satisfy New York City mandates and become vaccinated to play in home games or road games at Madison Square Garden, will be eligible to play in select road games once he is able to pass a series of COVID-19 tests and get back into shape, sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan mulled Urban Meyer firing for weeks, spokesman says

"It was determined to wait until the conclusion of previously scheduled appointments that week to make the announcement," spokesman Jim Woodcock said. "Those appointments included an employee staff luncheon and meeting with Jacksonville media, both to recognize the 10th anniversary of Shad's purchase of the Jaguars, on Monday as well as NFL meetings in Dallas on December 14 and 15."

Tiger Woods has 'an awesome day' with 12-year-old son, Charlie, in return to golf at PNC Championship pro-am

So it was that he flashed a bit of anger at a tee shot he hit off the toe on the ninth hole during the pro-am for the PNC Championship. The ball flight was less than pleasing, and Woods snatched his tee out of the ground in disgust.

Only to have his 12-year-old son, Charlie, mock him: "Nice shot.''

Eraser Dust

U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms | Reuters

Dec 17 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday reinstated a nationwide vaccine-or-testing COVID-19 mandate for large businesses, which covers 80 million American workers, prompting opponents to rush to the Supreme Court to ask it to intervene.

Schools, classrooms close doors again in latest Covid surge

Prince George’s County in Maryland on Friday became the first major school district to announce that all students will transition to remote learning as cases surge. The shift to online learning will begin Monday, four days before the start of winter break, and continue for two weeks after school resumes on Jan. 3.

Companies use government-backed loans to buy mobile home parks and raise rents : NPR

What's more, these companies are getting help doing that from billions of dollars worth of low-interest-rate loans backed by the federal government. And the volume of that financing has risen sharply in recent years.

CDC: unvaccinated kids exposed to COVID can stay in school if tested

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the "test to stay" strategy would increase testing of children and their close contacts after an exposure to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in order to prevent the child from having to isolate at home and miss time in class.

Kalispell woman fights to keep homeless warm during winter | KECI

St. John began fundraising and buying EMPWR coats with her own money.

The EMPWR coat, created by the Empowerment Plan, is a weather-resistant multipurpose coat that can transform into sleeping bag or can be worn as an over-the-shoulder bag.

Kalispell airports get slice of federal infrastructure funding | Daily Inter Lake

“Montana’s airports are essential to keeping our state connected and our economy strong,” said Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., a lead author of the bill. “This funding from my bipartisan infrastructure package will ensure that our airports can make urgently needed repairs, continue to grow and support Montana travel, and create good paying jobs in the process.”

JWST launch rescheduled for Dec. 24 - SpaceNews

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland — With a communications glitch resolved, NASA and the European Space Agency have rescheduled the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 for Dec. 24.

Eric Clapton sues woman for selling bootleg concert CD on eBay

The 55-year-old woman from Ratingen was selling the ripped disc on eBay for €9.95, or about $11.25. Minus shipping and eBay’s share of the sale — that’s a cut of 14.55% plus 30 cents off the sale price on music (excluding vinyl) — she stood to make an estimated $9.30.

Anti-5G necklaces found to be radioactive - BBC News

The products identified included an "Energy Armor" sleeping mask, bracelet and necklace.

A bracelet for children, branded Magnetix Wellness, was also found to be emitting radiation.