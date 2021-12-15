Notebook: KU Schedules Home and Home with Indiana

The Rock Chalkboard

O is for Offense: How Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji has gotten off to a hot start and why many believe it will continue | KUsports.com

After the latter, which came at the high-profile Champions Classic in New York City, Agbaji was asked about his decision to return to school instead of jumping to the NBA. He said he came back for games, and moments, like the ones that happened that night. More importantly, he said without hesitation that he thought he made the right choice.

Juco LB Mike Smith decommits from KU football | KUsports.com

“I would like to thank the staff at Kansas for giving me the opportunity to showcase my talent,” he wrote. “Much thought has been put into this decision, but after taking the time to talk to my family I’ve decided to decommit from the University of Kansas.”

Former UCF LB Eriq Gilyard announces commitment to KU football | KUsports.com

He played in four games and started one. Because he only participated in four, he will be able to use 2021 as his redshirt season. Additionally, Gilyard can use the NCAA’s 2020 Covid waiver for an extra year of eligibility and join the Jayhawks with two years remaining, even though he was a senior entering the season at UCF.

Kansas basketball announces future home-and-home hoops series with Indiana | KUsports.com

“We haven’t played Indiana in Lawrence since the mid-1990s,” Kansas coach Bill Self said, referencing the 1993 game won by Kansas, which featured Vaughn hitting a game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds. “To be at Kansas and have Indiana on the schedule — two blue-bloods going after it — will certainly be a game that has national interest.”

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry relishes 'special moment' after breaking NBA's career 3-point record

The record-breaking shot came with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry drained a 28-footer from the right wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time out so that Curry could enjoy the moment.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in protocols, ruled out for Wednesday, but Khris Middleton (knee) questionable

Later Tuesday, the Bucks added guard Donte DiVincenzo to the protocols list, giving Milwaukee six players out of play for Wednesday's game: Antetokounmpo, DiVincenzo, Matthews, DeMarcus Cousins (personal reasons), Brook Lopez (back surgery) and Semi Ojeleye (calf strain).

Kevin Durant carries Nets to OT win as Brooklyn's COVID-19 protocols list grows to seven, including James Harden

"We had to debate it," Nash said. "We had to debate Kevin's situation. Obviously we're talking about a franchise player; we don't want to risk it. So we're probably more cautious than he is. But he really wanted to play, and so that was it."

Odell Beckham Jr. among nine players placed on COVID-19 list by Los Angeles Rams

In addition to Beckham, defensive back Terrell Burgess, tight end Brycen Hopkins, defensive back JuJu Hughes, offensive tackle Alaric Jackson, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day and safety Jordan Fuller were added to the list, while defensive end Jonah Williams and defensive back Tyler Hall were also added as practice squad members.

Autopsy of ex-NFL player Phillip Adams, accused of killing six people, shows 'unusually severe' CTE

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- An autopsy revealed unusually severe brain disease in the frontal lobe of the former NFL player accused of fatally shooting six people in Rock Hill, South Carolina, before killing himself in April, authorities announced Tuesday.

Family Allegedly Caught Stealing at Walmart, Sparking Debate

But the majority of the top comments were from people on the family’s side, arguing that people shouldn’t be punished for stealing food and other necessities.

“Remember guys if we see someone stealing food or baby formula, we didn’t see anything,” a commenter wrote

Kentucky tornado: Power in some tornado-stricken areas may take months to restore as attention turns to recovery - CNN

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night in Mayfield, one of the hardest-hit towns in western Kentucky, a region where at least 74 people lost their lives. Amidst prayers and hymns, pastors from area churches spoke about those who had been lost and the challenges facing those who have survived.

Man accused of strangling woman at Kalispell motel | Daily Inter Lake

According to charging documents, police were called to a report of a physical disturbance at a motel in South Kalispell at about 11:15 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11. Officers were advised that Crawmer was allegedly drunk and had become angry.

FVCC names theater in honor of longtime faculty member | Daily Inter Lake

“Joe’s enthusiasm for theater impacted thousands of students and community members and shaped the FVCC theater program into what it is today,” FVCC President Jane Karas said in a press release. “Joe’s creativity and focus on helping students succeed were instrumental in the many achievements of our theater students.”

See the Real Live Man Who Grew Up in a Carnival - The New York Times

For our reporter, “Nightmare Alley” recalls a childhood spent working the circuit with his parents. Carnies like the World’s Smallest Woman welcomed him when cruel classmates didn’t.

Mark Meadows: House votes to recommend criminal contempt charges against Trump ex-chief of staff | US Capitol attack | The Guardian

The US House of Representatives has approved a measure recommending criminal contempt charges against Mark Meadows, the former chief of staff to Donald Trump, a week after he ended his cooperation with the chamber’s committee investigating the Capitol insurrection.

'A defining tragedy': US COVID death toll eclipses 800,000 as winter surge intensifies - ABC News

As Americans gather to toast the end of another particularly difficult year, many loved ones will be notably missing from holiday celebrations, a glaring reminder of the tragic realities of the coronavirus pandemic.

Keechant Sewell: NYC to get its first female police commissioner to lead the nation's largest police force - CNN

"Keechant Sewell is a proven crime fighter with the experience and emotional intelligence to deliver both the safety New Yorkers need and the justice they deserve," Adams said in a statement released to CNN. "Chief Sewell will wake up every day laser-focused on keeping New Yorkers safe and improving our city, and I am thrilled to have her at the helm of the NYPD."

Kim Kardashian passes California's 'baby bar' law exam at fourth attempt - CNN

"I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route but it was my only option and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals," she wrote.

