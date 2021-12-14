Notebook: #kufball Mauls Recruiting

The Rock Chalkboard

What if Kansas' Bill Self were a football coach? | The Kansas City Star

Compare the coaching records of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and Alabama football coach Nick Saban and you’ll see they’ve had comparable success in the regular season. But the football postseason is much shorter, which may be one reason why Saban is considered one of the best coaches ever, while Self has a reputation of underachieving on a big stage.

KU football finds more transfer portal help, lands commitments from Craig Young, Nolan Gorczyca | KUsports.com

It’s been a busy few days for the Kansas football program in the transfer portal, as the Jayhawks on Monday added two more transfers to bolster the roster for head coach Lance Leipold’s second season.

KU football signs new WRs coach Terrence Samuel to 3-year contract | KUsports.com

Samuel is set to make $300,000 in his first year and $310,000 in the second. If KU brings him back for a third, he’ll get another bump in his base salary, up to $320,000.

Virginia prep QB Ethan Vasko commits to KU football | KUsports.com

Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold and his staff found their prep quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class when Ethan Vasko announced Monday evening his commitment to the Jayhawks.

Bits o Chalk

Former Oklahoma Sooners QB Spencer Rattler transferring to South Carolina; TE Austin Stogner to Gamecocks, too

South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer leaned on his Oklahoma connections in gaining the commitments of a pair of former Sooners, quarterback Spencer Rattler and tight end Austin Stogner, on Monday.

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan - Won't make hasty decision on Urban Meyer

"I want to do the right thing for the team. I want to do the right thing for the city," Khan said. "That, to me, is way more important than just acting helter-skelter on emotion. I think we have a history of really looking at the facts and then really doing the right thing.

Warriors' Stephen Curry on brink of NBA's career 3-point record after going 5-for-15 in win over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is now just two 3-pointers away from breaking Hall of Famer Ray Allen's all-time record after he knocked down five triples in Monday night's 102-100 win over the Indiana Pacers.

Ex-NFL player Josh Bellamy gets 3 years in prison for COVID relief fraud

TAMPA, Fla. -- Former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Eraser Dust

17 Reasons People Are Attracted To Pete Davidson

2. "He’s like your weed dealer whom you feel safe around for some reason and when he starts cracking jokes, you realize you’d hook up with him."

Trump's son urged father to intervene in 6 January Capitol riot - BBC News

A committee investigating the violence was shown messages from Donald Trump Jr to Mark Meadows, saying the deadly riot had "gotten out of hand".

Kentucky tornado: Factory workers threatened with firing if they left before tornado, employees say

MAYFIELD, Ky. — As a catastrophic tornado approached this city Friday, employees of a candle factory — which would later be destroyed — heard the warning sirens and wanted to leave the building. But at least five workers said supervisors warned employees that they would be fired if they left their shifts early.

Parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect to appear in court on manslaughter charges - CNN

(CNN)The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the 15-year-old charged in the deadly Michigan high school shooting last month, are expected to appear at a probable cause hearing Tuesday afternoon.

George Harrison Said Newer Music Didn't Give Him 'a Buzz' but His Son Introduced Him to 1 Band That Did

“I can’t say I’ve really heard anything that gives me a buzz like some of that stuff we did in the Fifties and Sixties,” George said. “The last band I really enjoyed was Dire Straits on the Brothers in Arms album. To me, that was good music played well, without any of the bulls***.

Noel Gallagher has admitted he still takes Class A drug ecstasy - and Oasis’ story could be made into a MUSICAL

“An Oasis musical and one about me. Somebody had an idea of like a Noel Gallagher one called Everybody Is On The Run and then there was an idea for an Oasis one.”

Kalispell woman charged in alleged cancer fraud scheme | Daily Inter Lake

Court documents allege during the time that Glanville represented she was ill, people donated through GoFundMe, PayPal, local fundraisers at places such as Buffalo Wild Wings, and several fundraisers at Easthaven Baptist Church.

Whitefish Adopts Zoning Rules to Allow Marijuana Dispensaries in City Limits - Flathead Beacon

The Whitefish City Council last week adopted a zoning ordinance to allow recreational adult-use marijuana sales in its downtown and secondary business districts, unanimously approving a framework for pot dispensaries to begin opening storefronts and selling their products after the new year.

Jim Bob Duggar's Son-In-Law Says Josh Duggar Verdict Will Hurt State Senate Campaign

Derick Dillard -- who's married to JBD's daughter and Josh's sister, Jill -- tells TMZ ... Josh's guilty verdict in his child porn trial puts his father-in-law in a tough spot politically, and not just because of the obvious association to his son ... but because of public past stances he's taken on sex crimes. In Derick's eyes, Jim Bob's track record won't help.

