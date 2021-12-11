The Weekend Mauling: 12.11.2021

The Rock Chalkboard

Former Michigan State CB Kalon Gervin commits to KU football | KUsports.com

Just a little more than six weeks ago, Gervin planned to transfer to Wisconsin and committed to play for the Badgers in 2022. However, Gervin announced Friday he has flipped on that decision, and committed to KU.

Lawrence High kicker Grant Glasgow plans to walk on with KU football | KUsports.com

A senior at LHS, Glasgow handled the Lions’ kickoffs, field goals and extra points. He went 8-for-9 on field goals, with a long of 48, and delivered a game-winning kick in the final seconds of the Lions’ victory at Olathe North.

Kansas-Mizzou basketball: How Tigers are preparing for rival | The Kansas City Star

Bill Self has coached plenty of KU-MU games before and his players say he’s ”amped.” Jayhawks forward Chris Teahan knows plenty from when his brother, Conner, played in the series. Christian Braun does too, as many of his family members played at Mizzou, including his brother, mother, Lisa Sandbothe, and uncle, Mike Sandbothe.

Bits o Chalk

Sources - Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard off-limits in trade talks for Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons

As the Philadelphia 76ers begin to gather momentum in trade conversations for All-Star guard Ben Simmons, the Portland Trail Blazers reiterated that one of the Sixers' top targets -- All-NBA guard Damian Lillard -- is not available to be discussed, sources told ESPN.

BYU gives football coach Kalani Sitake 'unprecedented' new deal through 2027 season

BYU football coach Kalani Sitake has signed a new contract with the school through the 2027 season.

Arizona Wildcats men's basketball team Ubers to Illinois after weather diverts plane to Indianapolis

Arizona men's basketball players and coaches called Ubers to get from Indianapolis to Champaign for Saturday's matchup at Illinois after their flight was diverted Friday because of low visibility.

USWNT's Megan Rapinoe among unprotected stars in NWSL expansion draft

The draft, scheduled for Dec. 16, will allow expansion teams Angel City FC and San Diego Wave FC to select up to nine players each from existing teams in the NWSL. Teams were allowed to protect up to nine players on their rosters, leaving the rest of the players on their rosters available to be chosen.

Eraser Dust

Marvel Is Making Your Hawkeye Criticisms Look Ridiculous

Marvel Studios is finally making its viewers’ criticism of Clint Barton ridiculous, and to some extent, unwarranted, thanks to his depiction in Hawkeye. The fifth MCU television series this year chronicles the six-day New York adventure of Clint (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). The two marksmen have to race against the ticking holiday clock while uncovering the secrets of their past and their family members. As Clint and Kate learn more about each other, they gradually develop a partnership, shedding light on the strengths and abilities previously not shared in detail, particularly Hawkeye’s. Through the show, the usual criticisms and insults against the founding member of the Avengers are rendered invalid.

Kentucky tornadoes: Death toll could reach 100, governor says

"This is going to be some of the worst tornado damage that we've seen in a long time," Beshear said early Saturday. "This is likely to be the most severe tornado outbreak in our state's history."

What John Roberts' role in Texas' abortion case could signal for the future of Roe - CNNPolitics

"The clear purpose and actual effect of S.B. 8," Roberts wrote, referring to the Texas ban on abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy, "has been to nullify this Court's rulings."

Courtney Thorne-Smith Glad Norm Macdonald Jabbed Chairman of the Board – The Hollywood Reporter

The late comic-actor had everyone in hysterics while a guest on O’Brien’s show along with Melrose Place star Thorne-Smith, who was there that time to promote the soon-to-be-notorious Carrot Top bomb Chairman of the Board. Macdonald had a field day mocking Carrot Top and the film with one zinger after another.

Former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot warns republic is at risk | Local | helenair.com

“I don’t want to preach, so I am hopeful that I won’t appear pretentious, but with all that has dramatically changed with the political and social fabric of our lives in this last decade and a half – much for the worse – in my judgment, I would confess that I sometimes feel like I am diagonally parked in a parallel universe," Racicot, a Republican, said.

Return of Whitefish Christmas Stroll draws crowd | KECI

The stroll hosted upwards of 40 vendors like artistry shops, food and drinks.

Josh Duggar guilty verdict: Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar issue statement - CNN

On Thursday, Josh Duggar, 33, was found guilty of downloading and possessing child sex abuse images. His parents called the experience "grievous."

Taco Bell Just Canceled This Planned Menu Addition

Taco Bell has rejected a plant-based carne asada from Beyond Meat, canceling plans that would have brought the new meat alternative to several of its locations in the coming months as a marketplace taste test.

Kim Kardashian Files to Become Legally Single in Kanye Divorce

Kim Kardashian wants to move forward with her life as a legally single woman, and just filed docs to do so in her divorce with Ye ... TMZ has learned.

How the Supply Chain Crisis Unfolded - The New York Times

The highly intricate and interconnected global supply chain is in upheaval, and in one way or another, much of the crisis can be traced to the outbreak of Covid-19.