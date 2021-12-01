Notebook: Kansas Ready for Volleyball Tournament

The Rock Chalkboard

KU notebook: Dwight Coleby looks at mid-majors as possible transfer destinations

One source close to the situation told The Star that the 6-foot-9 Coleby is believed to be considering mid-majors Western Kentucky, Arkansas-Little Rock, Stephen F. Austin and Louisiana Monroe.

LSU set to hire Notre Dame's Brian Kelly as next head football coach

Kelly, in his 12th season at Notre Dame, will replace Ed Orgeron, whom LSU announced on Oct. 17 would not return as coach in 2022, less than two years removed from an undefeated season and a national championship.

Talented freshman class played huge role in KU volleyball program's return to NCAA Tournament | KUsports.com

In addition to the most recent awards claimed by Bien and Davis, freshman setter Camryn Turner also was named to the conference’s all-freshman team (with Bien) and all three earned weekly honors throughout the season.

2022 Kansas Relays postponed; KU planning 100th anniversary celebration in 2023 | KUsports.com

Because of “ongoing challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kansas Athletics Inc., announced Tuesday that the 2022 Kansas Relays have been postponed.

What to expect from KU hoops newcomer Jack Whitman - Jesse Newell - kuhoops.com

When looking at Whitman’s numbers, I can’t help but see a similar player to former KU forward Kevin Young.

Bits o Chalk

Michigan mauls its way to College Football Playoff top four, joining Georgia, Alabama and Cincinnati

After upsetting the Buckeyes 42-27 at the Big House on Saturday, the Wolverines are No. 2 in the selection committee's latest rankings, released Tuesday night. The final rankings, determining which four teams will play in the two CFP semifinals on New Year's Eve, will be released Sunday at noon ET on ESPN.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James in health and safety protocols; expected to miss several games, sources say

SACRAMENTO -- LeBron James has entered the league's health and safety protocols and will not play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, the Los Angeles Lakers announced.

Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick not surprised by Brian Kelly's departure, won't put timetable on search for new head football coach

Swarbrick, on Tuesday, said he was "not surprised" by Kelly's decision to depart Notre Dame after 12 seasons as coach. Kelly, who briefly met with the Notre Dame team Tuesday morning, did not attempt to get a counteroffer from Swarbrick before resigning his post. LSU announced Tuesday that Kelly had agreed to a 10-year, $95 million contract with the school.

Tiger Woods says he's 'lucky to be alive,' still have leg after crash

"I'm lucky to be alive and also have a limb," Woods said Tuesday in the Bahamas, where he conducted his first news conference since the Feb. 23 crash in Southern California.

Sources - NBA to recommend boosters, further vaccinations based on COVID-19 study findings

The NBA's study found Moderna and Pfizer vaccines created higher levels of antibodies compared to Johnson and Johnson and detailed the decline of antibodies over time. The NBA wanted to understand the effectiveness of different vaccines, and what different levels of antibodies might mean for risk of infection.

Eraser Dust

Night of Lights ready to shine in Columbia Falls | Daily Inter Lake

After a year’s hiatus, the Night of Lights parade will roll down Nucleus Avenue in Columbia Falls on Friday, Dec. 3.

Kanye West Responds to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Thanksgiving Date | StyleCaster

On November 29, 2021, the rapper, 44, deleted every photo and video from his Instagram profile—including his lengthy video plea to Kim. In the since-deleted clip, Kanye stated he wants to get back together with his estranged wife, with whom he shares four children: North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. “All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I’ve caused,” Kanye said, in part. “I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: misactions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me.”

Greece to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for anyone over the age of 60 : NPR

"It's not a punishment," Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told his cabinet in a televised meeting. "I would say it is the price for health. It is also an act of justice for the vaccinated. It's not right that they are deprived of health care services because others stubbornly refuse to do the obvious."

Adele announces Las Vegas concert residency, Weekends With Adele | Adele | The Guardian

Tickets for Weekends With Adele will first be available via a presale to registered fans, who must sign up by Friday. Ominously, Ticketmaster states: “If demand from Verified Fans exceeds supply there will not be a Public Onsale.”

Josh Duggar says a family friend can't testify about his alleged child molestation admissions because of 'priest-penitent privilege'

Federal prosecutors slammed the Duggar team's arguments in their own filing on Tuesday, noting that Holt "is not clergy at all" and therefore clergy privilege doesn't apply to her, and arguing that Duggar and his father have waived any privilege by making public statements addressing the molestation allegations.

Oxford High School shooting leaves 3 dead, 8 injured

A 15-year-old Oxford High School sophomore, armed with a semiautomatic handgun, is accused of a shooting at his school Tuesday afternoon, killing three students and injuring seven others and a teacher.

CNN suspends Chris Cuomo indefinitely - CNN

New York (CNN Business)CNN is suspending prime time anchor Chris Cuomo "indefinitely, pending further evaluation," after new documents revealed the cozy and improper nature of his relationship with aides to his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Federal Judge Blocks Vaccine Mandate for Health Workers - The New York Times

The ruling is a setback for the administration’s effort to require vaccination for hospital and nursing home workers, which had been set to start next week.

See an Exclusive Clip From New 'Noel Gallagher - Out of the Now' Doc - Rolling Stone

“It’s not a decision that I took lightly. I’d been in that band since ’91, and so it was 20 whatever years it was,” Gallagher says. “And I’d written every meaningful song that was ever recorded by Oasis. And it was my life, I mean, I directed it creatively, it was my thing.