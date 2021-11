Kansas and Michigan State meet up in New York City’s Madison Square Garden in the 11th edition of ESPN’s Champions Classic.

Check out this link for TV/Radio information and some fun facts about the game.

Click here for a more in-depth preview of the matchup between KU and Michigan State.

This is the regular season opener for both teams, and both squads are coming off exhibition wins over D2 schools.

It’s about gametime, so...

RCJH