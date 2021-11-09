Notebook: KU Basketball is Back!

Game day breakdown: No. 3 Kansas basketball vs. Michigan State | KUsports.com

It should come as no surprise to Kansas fans that KU coach Bill Self has emphasized defense during the early stages of the 2021-22 season. But it might come as a bit of a surprise that so many of his players are emphasizing it, as well.

Torry Locklin injury latest blow to KU football's RB depth | KUsports.com

“It’s bigger than our running back room,” head coach Lance Leipold said Monday, while discussing injury issues for the offense.

Key backups Miles Kendrick, Torry Locklin out for rest of KU football season | KUsports.com

What’s more, Leipold disclosed during the Big 12 coaches’ media teleconference that starting QB Jason Bean, who also got hurt during the K-State game, didn’t practice on Monday morning and is considered “questionable at best” for Saturday’s road game at Texas (6:30 p.m., ESPNU).

NCAA streamlines constitution, set to give power to schools | KUsports.com

The nation's biggest and most influential governing body in college athletics released a draft of an 18 1/2-page constitution, cut down from 43 pages over the last three months at the direction of President Mark Emmert.

Chicago Bears LB Cassius Marsh says he was 'hip-checked' by ref before being hit with taunting penalty - 'Incredibly inappropriate'

PITTSBURGH -- Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh accused official Tony Corrente of "hip-checking" him moments before Corrente flagged Marsh for taunting in the fourth quarter of Chicago's 29-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

Warriors' Stephen Curry records 50 points, 10 assists in win over Hawks as Golden State improves to 9-1

SAN FRANCISCO -- Warriors star guard Stephen Curry scored an NBA-season-high 50 points in Golden State's 127-113 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic ejected after shoving Miami Heat's Markieff Morris in retaliation to hard foul

Jokic had rebounded the ball and brought it downcourt when he passed the ball near midcourt. Morris, trying to stop play, gave a hard foul with his left elbow to Jokic's exposed right side as the center was delivering an overhead pass. As Morris walked away, an irate Jokic took a couple of steps and delivered a hard right forearm shove with his weight behind him to Morris' back, sending the Heat forward flying hard to the floor.

President Joe Biden welcomes NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, praises team for achievements on and off the court

"You grow up and you watch games, you watch the playoffs, you see teams win championships, and it's just always part of that post celebration to see teams going to the White House," Bucks center Brook Lopez said. "It's amazing and humbling to be part of that tradition. It's very cool."

What does $1 trillion federal infrastructure bill mean for Kansas?

Kansas is in line for $2.6 billion in highway funding over the next five years, based on past federal transportation dollars. The state is in line to receive an additional $225 million for bridge repairs on top of that amount.

Glacier Park Superintendent Jeff Mow to Retire - Flathead Beacon

Having shepherded the ‘crown jewel’ of the National Park Service through destructive wildfires, an ongoing climate crisis, government shutdowns, the crush of record-breaking visitation, and a once-in-a-century pandemic, Glacier National Park Superintendent Jeff Mow is set to retire after an eight-year tenure during which he negotiated challenges of dizzying complexity.

Gianforte announces monoclonal antibody clinic | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — Gov. Gianforte announced Monday that the state is expanding access to monoclonal antibody treatments with the opening of a new state-sponsored clinic in Missoula.

Police say one man is tied to multiple killings in Missouri and Kansas : NPR

Authorities in Missouri arrested a man they suspect is tied to as many as six killings in the St. Louis area and Kansas City, Kan., officials announced Monday.

North Valley Food Bank serves record number of households, donations needed | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — With our severe weather alert team expecting a cold La Nina winter, and supply chain issues continuing, the North Valley Food Bank in Whitefish expects high demand.