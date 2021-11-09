How to Watch: Kansas vs Michigan State

Kansas and Michigan State meet up in New York City for an early season clash in the annual Champions Classic.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #3 by the AP, while Michigan State comes in unranked. That said, the Spartans are just outside of the top-25 as the team with the most points in the “others receiving votes” category. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #3 and the Spartans at #22. The preseason conference media poll picked MSU to finish 6th in the 14-team Big 10 this year.

The Jayhawks and Spartans have met 14 times previously, with the two programs locked in a 7-7 draw. The most recent meeting was a 92-87 Kansas win in November of 2018 in Indianapolis.

This is the regular season opener for both squads.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(3) Kansas: 0-0, 0-0 Big 12

Michigan State: 0-0, 0-0 Big 10

Line: Kansas -4.5

How to Watch

Tuesday, Nov 9, 6:00 p.m. CDT

New York, NY: Madison Square Garden

TV: ESPN

- Dan Shulman (Play-by-Play), Jay Bilas (Analyst), Holly Rowe (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (requires cable provider login)

Fun Facts

Kansas has won the last two matchups between these programs, and three of the last four.

Kansas starts this season just four wins behind Kentucky for the all-time lead, 2323 to 2327.

Not applicable here, but Kansas has won 23 of its last 31 games against AP Top-10 teams.

Kansas is 5-5 so far in the Champions Classic event, and has won 4 of their last 5 matchups in this event.