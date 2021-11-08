Notebook: K-State Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

'Subpar' Showdown: K-State dominates, 35-10, in rivalry win over KU football | KUsports.com

“Subpar,” Leipold said, following the Wildcats’ 35-10 win in front of an announced crowd of 30,611.

Notebook: Jalon Daniels comes in as emergency QB for KU football; redshirt season up in air | KUsports.com

In the midst of a one-sided home loss to rival Kansas State on Saturday, the Kansas football team had to play three quarterbacks — including sophomore Jalon Daniels, who is supposed to redshirt this year — before the Jayhawks even got to halftime.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo happy with team, eager to see what it has in tough test vs. Kansas | KUsports.com

How good they are as basketball players — and, more importantly, as a team — will be revealed in a matter of days, when the Spartans take on the third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks in the season-opener for both teams in New York City.

Bits o Chalk

The U.S. lifts the pandemic travel ban and opens the doors to international visitors : NPR

The U.S. lifted restrictions Monday on travel from a long list of countries including Mexico, Canada and most of Europe, allowing tourists to make long-delayed trips and family members to reconnect with loved ones after more than a year and a half apart because of the pandemic.

Businesses prepare for implementation of Los Angeles’ vaccine mandate for many indoor establishments | KTLA

“We just have to play by the rules if we want to play in the game,” Risoli said.

'I'm done': Trump's post-Jan. 6 threat to GOP comes to light: The Note - ABC News

There's no questioning the Republican Party's loyalty to former President Trump these days -- and a gathering of potential 2024 candidates over the weekend in Las Vegas only underscored that point.

'SNL,' often lamented by critics, draws rave reviews thanks to Cecily Strong - CNN

This weekend's episode of "Saturday Night Live" was, in the words of one reviewer, an "instant classic," which is something of a rarity, since critics love to lament that the variety show's best days are long gone.

New supply company offers new and used equipment | Daily Inter Lake

“We sell anything that goes inside a restaurant,” Jones emphasized.

'This is it' - Carli Lloyd's career ends as NJ/NY Gotham FC fall to Chicago Red Stars

"We played really well today, we really turned this club around and I'm very excited to see the future of this club," she said. "I'm proud, you know, and I'm sad as well because this is it."

Baker Mayfield says he's proud of Cleveland Browns after big win, wishes Odell Beckham Jr. the best

"I wish him well, I really do. My feelings haven't changed," Mayfield said, two days after the team announced it would release Beckham. "From a personal standpoint, he's a good friend of mine. ... But I'm worried about the guys in our locker room. I'm proud of these guys, how they were able to focus up despite all the bulls--- that was going on this week and how they were able to do their job. We're going to see if we can build on it and continue to get better."

Texas Tech to hire Baylor associate coach Joey McGuire as next head football coach, sources

An official announcement is expected later Monday. McGuire, a longtime successful Texas high school coach, is in his fifth season at Baylor and his third as the team's associate head coach. He has coached tight ends, defensive ends and inside linebackers with the Bears.

Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love struggles vs. blitz in first start, but Matt LaFleur takes the blame

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Jordan Love started slowly, struggled against the blitz and managed just one touchdown in his first start as the Green Bay Packers' starting quarterback. But coach Matt LaFleur took the blame for the 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.