A (Semi) Statistical Recap of K-State

13th verse, same as the first.

As has happened for well over a decade now, K-State has crushed Kansas in the annual so-called Sunflower Showdown. The meme going around Twitter after the game was that the Wildcats now have more Big 12 wins in Lawrence since 2010 than the Jayhawks do. Since I trust Wikipedia way more than I trust a K-State fan to do simple math, I had to verify it myself.

And indeed, ‘tis true. Since 1/1/2010, Kansas is 20-54 at home and just 6-45 in Big 12 play, while K-State is 7-0 in that time frame inside Kansas World War I Memorial Stadium. To be fair, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, and Baylor are all 6-0 in the same span as well, so imagine being a Big 12 school that has LOST a game in Lawrence over the last 11 seasons!

As for this game, much like last week there’s not really much to say. Any chance KU had of keeping this one close went out with Jason Bean’s injury in the first quarter. KU was down to third string QB Jalon Daniels before halftime, and RB Torry Locklin went out early on with what looked to be a pretty nasty ankle injury as well.

Honestly, the score should have been a LOT worse. K-State racked up 499 total yards to KU’s 274 as KSU averaged 8.8 yards per play on the day compared to KU’s 4.6 ypp. The Jayhawks were once again awful on third downs, converting just 3-13 (23.0%) while allowing K-State to convert 6-9 (66.7%).

Sure, it’s pretty much what we expected, but still, I am sad.

Most notably, K-State’s Deuce Vaughn put up Jake Sharp-like numbers against KU. Actually, Vaughn’s performance was probably better, as he averaged 14.7 yards per carry (!!!!!!!!!) on just 11 rush attempts while scoring 3 TDs.

The Good

Kansas didn’t turn the ball over (although they did put it on the turf twice) and only allowed one sack on the day, so we’ll go with that.

The Bad

Leipold doesn’t seem to understand how to beat teams when you’re a huge underdog. You HAVE to be aggressive and unorthodox. You’re not beating K-State (or anyone else) straight up. KU did go for a fourth down on the first drive of the game deep in their own territory - but then four plays later punted on 4th-and-5 from near midfield. Eight plays later, K-State scored. The Wildcats were going to put up points - I say, try and keep the ball away from them.

The Ugly

Thirteen in a row. 23-4 since 1995, with most of the losses in blowout fashion. It’s not just ugly, it’s embarrassing. Leipold gets a pass this year and probably next year, but the next time K-State comes to Lawrence I want to be able to sing a different tune.

The Stats

Jason Bean started but injuries knocked him out of the game in the first quarter. Although he returned in the second quarter, he did not play at all after halftime. He finished 5-9 for 64 yards while adding 13 rush yards on 3 carries.

Miles Kendrick completed his only pass attempt of the day for 17 yards but also left the game with an injury.

Jalon Daniels went 13-19 for 105 yards and a TD, mostly in the second half.

Devin Neal had 62 yards but on 19 carries. He added 2 receptions for 13 yards.

Amauri Pesek-Hickson found tough sledding as well, gaining just 10 yards on 6 carries.

Kwamie Lassiter hauled in 6 receptions for 82 yards and a TD.

Trevor Wilson caught 4 passes for 53 yards, but a long of 45. Kansas needs to figure out how to get this guy the ball down the field.

Lawrence Arnold had 3 catches for 21 yards.

Rich Miller led KU with 8 tackles - all solo stops - and nearly ran down Deuce Vaughn on a long run. Miller is definitely getting better as the year goes on.

Kenny Logan added 7 tackles and had 2 kick returns for 43 yards.

Jacob Borcila was 1-2 on field goal attempts, hitting a 40-yarder and missing from 39 yards out.

Reis Vernon punted 4 times for a 44.3 average.