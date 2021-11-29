Notebook: KU Volleyball Mauls Tournament Selection

The Rock Chalkboard

Baylor University Facing Another Title IX Lawsuit Over Sexual Assault « CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

A former Baylor student-athlete is suing the private university after she says she was drugged and gang-raped by as many as eight football players.

4th-ranked Jayhawks ride offense, bemoan defense in 96-83 win over Iona in Orlando | KUsports.com

Kissimmee, Fla. — No one in the Kansas locker room was overly thrilled with the Jayhawks’ 96-83 win over Iona in Sunday’s third-place game at the ESPN Events Invitational, and there were many reasons for the ho-hum vibe.

They're in! Kansas volleyball earns spot in 2021 NCAA Tournament | KUsports.com

“The first thing I said was, ‘Well, number one, I know you're going to at least be tied for third in the league, and, number two, I can't imagine they’re going to keep you out of the NCAA Tournament,” Bechard told the Journal-World on Sunday night.

2-star juco TE Tevita Noa commits to KU football | KUsports.com

A day after the conclusion of his first season as the Kansas football head coach, Lance Leipold received a commitment from a junior college tight end who could help the Jayhawks in his second season.

Iona's Rick Pitino on Kansas coach Bill Self after first ever meeting: 'He doesn't have a weakness' | KUsports.com

“I’ve always admired him,” Pitino said of Self after Sunday’s game. “I’ve always thought he’s one of the best coaches in the game. What I admire most is, whether it’s his fast break, his offensive sets, his rebounding… he doesn’t have a weakness as a coach.”

Kansas volleyball completes sweep of K-State, sets up Jayhawks for possible postseason berth | KUsports.com

After dropping the first two sets 25-21 and 25-20, the Jayhawks outscored the Wildcats 65-49 in the next three sets, including a 25-16 edge in Set 3 and a 15-12 margin in the fifth and final set.

KU women roll over UTEP in Las Vegas | KUsports.com

The Kansas women’s basketball team bounced back from its first loss of the 2021-22 season by drubbing UTEP, 81-55, at the South Point Shootout on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Notebook: Lance Leipold, KU football honor 'special' group of seniors | KUsports.com

“While many (other players) may have chosen to leave, these young men were loyal to this football program and university. And they should be commended for that,” Leipold said during the most recent edition of his weekly radio show, “Hawk Talk.”

Eraser Dust

WHO warns omicron coronavirus variant poses ‘very high’ global risk - The Washington Post

The preliminary assessment says the variant’s mutations could make it more transmissible and better able to evade the body’s immune defenses, but many questions remain.

Montana sees strong winds, record high temps on Sunday | KECI

GREAT FALLS, Mont. — The National Weather Service said strong winds, with occasional gusts up to 100 mph, made travel difficult and possibly hazardous along the Rocky Mountain Front in northern Montana.

Paul McCartney drops Beatles bombshell in secretly recorded private chat with John Lennon | Music | Entertainment | Express.co.uk

In the first episode of Peter Jackson’s revisionist documentary, Macca gets frustrated with Lennon for not coming up with enough new material and clashes with George Harrison over the way he plays the guitar.

Matthew McConaughey says he will not run for Texas governor | Texas | The Guardian

Instead, McConaughey said, he would look to support “businesses and foundations that I believe are leaders, establishments that I believe are creating pathways for people to succeed in life, organizations that have a mission to serve and build trust and dream”.

Solving Homelessness in the Flathead - Flathead Beacon

Since the Samaritan House opened its doors at the old armory on Kalispell’s west side in 2006, Executive Director Chris Krager always had dreams of expanding the homeless shelter’s capacity across its 2.5 acres to add more units for those in a housing crisis.

Now that dream is coming to fruition in response to the valley’s high demand for housing combined with a low supply, leading to a constant waitlist at the Samaritan House.

Nickerbokker's Pizza bring unique taste to Evergreen | Daily Inter Lake

Erickson’s passion for pizza began in 2009 when, while working construction in the valley, he got a “hankering” for a good pizza. After doing some research on how to build a good pizza of his own, he found that he had a new hobby.

Dozens stuck in British pub with Oasis cover band for three days after storm | WKRN News 2

Manager Nicola Townsend said staff had organized movies, a quiz night and karaoke for the stranded guests. They have also been entertained by an Oasis cover band, Noasis, who have also been stuck at the pub since their gig on Friday night.