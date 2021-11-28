Kansas Jayhawks Basketball Predictions: Iona Gaels

The Kansas Jayhawks lost to the Dayton Flyers on a buzzer-beater on Friday, and Bill Self has had almost 48 hours to get this team ready for the 3rd place game against the Iona Gaels. Can they get back on track and finish the tournament with a win?

Take a look at what our staff thinks

Ed Note: These predictions were originally given prior to the game on Friday, and given the holidays, the extent to which they were updated is a bit uneven.

Fizzle406: Orlando Invitational third place champs baby. Kansas 76, Not Alabama 71

Mike Plank: Alabama was the only other marquee team in this tournament, although at least Belmont is a KenPom top-100 team. Whether this matchup is against Belmont or Iona shouldn’t matter; the Jayhawks are the superior squad and should win going away, just like on Friday. (Whoops.). Kansas 88, Not Alabama 68.

Kyle_Davis21: I can’t imagine Saturday’s practice was very much fun, and the team should come out with intensity today. Iona is obviously well coached, but the offense doesn’t do anything overly well. The Gaels are 194th in offensive efficiency while shooting 30% from 3 and 47% from 2. If KU is locked in, it should be a double-digit win. Kansas 77, Iona 65

Andy Mitts: It’s definitely a let down that the Jayhawks didn’t pull that one out on Friday, but I’m not necessarily too concerned about the team, yet. If they don’t come out with fire in this game, I’d hate to be on the receiving end of the tirade that Bill Self will go on en route to Lawrence. Kansas 87, Iona 69