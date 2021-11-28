Kansas vs Iona Open Thread

Kansas and Iona meet up in Florida in the third place game of the ESPN Events Invitational holiday tournament (fka the Orlando Classic). The winner will get...
Click here for a closer look at the matchup between the Jayhawks and Gaels.
Click here for a more information on how to watch and some fun facts going into the matchup between KU and Iona.
Kansas is coming off that 74-73 loss to Dayton, while Iona comes in after dropping a 72-65 decision to Belmont.
It’s about gametime, so...
RCJH
Loading comments...