How to Watch: Kansas vs Iona

Kansas and Iona meet up in the third place game of the “ESPN Events Invitational,” a holiday tournament coming to you from the Orlando area.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while Iona comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #4 and the Gaels at #125. The preseason conference media poll unanimously picked Iona to win the 11-team MAAC this year.

Kansas is 3-1 all-time against Iona. The most recent meeting was an 86-66 KU win in Lawrence back in November 2013.

Kansas finds itself in this position after failing to put away Dayton on Friday afternoon, losing 74-73, while Iona fell to Belmont, 72-65 (after beating #10 Alabama on Thanksgiving Day).

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 4-1, 0-0 Big 12

Iona: 6-1, 0-0 MAAC

Line: KU -13.5

How to Watch

Sunday, Nov 28, 12:00 p.m. CDT

Kissimmee, FL: HP Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Bill Self is 103-15 following a loss at Kansas.

The Jayhawks have played at least 11 players in all five games so far this season.

Kansas has led at halftime in all five games so far this season.

Kansas has 15 outright or shared league titles in the Bill Self era. In that same timeframe, the next-closest number is 7 conference titles, a mark shared by Villanova, Kentucky, and North Carolina.