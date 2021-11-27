The Game Day Mauling: 11.27.2021

4th-ranked Kansas both good and bad in 71-59 win over North Texas in Orlando | KUsports.com

“I thought (he) was pretty good offensively,” Kansas coach Bill Self said of his transfer guard after the victory in the opening round of the ESPN Events Invitational. “He showed flashes of being good defensively, and he showed flashes and not being that, too.”

Notebook: KU's Bill Self on struggling big man David McCormack: 'He's got to do better' | KUsports.com

“Let's just be real,” Self said. “He’s 6-10. He’s the biggest guy on the court. (He’s) got to score the ball. With the shots he took, I mean, that’s a 5-of-6 day and he was 1-for-6.”

Jayhawks thrilled to see blue collar O-lineman Joey Gilbertson 'seize the moment' in 1st career start | KUsports.com

“There's another guy that’s highly positive. Lots of energy,” KU head coach Lance Leipold said of Gilbertson, a 6-foot-4, 305-pound O-lineman from Wichita who the staff named one of the offensive players of the game at TCU.

Dallas Cowboys frustrated by amount of penalties in OT loss to Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys and Raiders were each penalized 14 times in Thursday's Thanksgiving Day game. The Cowboys were awarded a franchise-record 166 yards off those penalties; the Raiders 110. In the third quarter, Cowboys cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were ejected following a scuffle out of bounds after a punt.

Matt Nagy thankful for how Chicago Bears handled 'distractions' to pull out win over Detroit Lions

"When there's distractions, which is in every sport, in all facets of life -- there's always going to be distractions," Nagy said. "It's how you handle them. And again, we got the win today, and it could've went a lot of different ways. But the reason why we got the win is because of how they handled the distractions, you know? That's where to me, when you're in this business and you lead people, it's my job to make sure of honest and open communication. That's where, for me, I just can't tell you how much this win means today to me because of what they did."

Michigan basketball coach Juwan Howard ready to be '12th man' for Wolverines in pivotal football matchup with Ohio State Buckeyes

"They're gonna need me out there," Howard said Wednesday after his team's 65-54 win over Tarleton State. "I'm going to be out there loud, lose my voice, because I am coming with the energy. I don't know if [there is] a 12th man in football, but I feel like I'm the 12th man."

South Africa Identifies New Variant of Coronavirus - The New York Times

Within hours of the announcement, Britain, Israel and Singapore had restricted travel from South Africa and some nearby countries.

Europe Records First Case of COVID Super-Mutant in Belgium

The new heavily mutated COVID strain that experts have warned could be the most dangerous variant yet has already made its way to Europe. According to The Guardian, Belgium has identified a B.1.1.529 case in an unvaccinated young adult woman who had recently been traveling in Egypt and Turkey. The unnamed woman said she hadn’t been to South Africa or other countries in southern Africa, where the variant is believed to have originated. The new variant has 32 mutations and will likely be called Nu, the 13th letter in the Greek alphabet, if officially designated a variant of concern, but it’s currently known to virologists as B.1.1.529. Earlier Friday, the European Union followed Britain in moving to ban flights from Southern Africa in a bid to slow down the spread of the variant. Britain’s Transport Secretary Grant Shapps described B.1.1.529 as “the most significant variant” to develop since the start of the pandemic.

Seth Rogen is slammed for 'privileged' response after shrugging off Los Angeles crime | Daily Mail Online

This caught the attention of Rogan, 39, who responded to the tweet saying: 'Dude I've lived here for over 20 years. You're nuts haha. It's lovely here. Don't leave anything valuable in it. It's called living in a big city.'