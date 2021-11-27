How to Watch: West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas returns home to Lawrence for Senior Day festivities in the season finale as KU hosts Western Virginia.
WVU owns a 9-1 all-time record against Kansas. KU’s only win in the series came in 2013 in Lawrence.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
West Virginia: 5-6, 3-5
Kansas: 2-9, 1-7
Line: WVU -15.5
How to Watch
Saturday, Nov 20, 6:00 p.m. CDT
Lawrence, KS: World War I Kansas Memorial Stadium (47,233)
TV: FS1
- Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Analyst)
Online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live (cable subscription required)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)
- Sirius: Sirius 83, XM 83, SXM App 83
- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com
