How to Watch: West Virginia at Kansas

Kansas returns home to Lawrence for Senior Day festivities in the season finale as KU hosts Western Virginia.

WVU owns a 9-1 all-time record against Kansas. KU’s only win in the series came in 2013 in Lawrence.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

West Virginia: 5-6, 3-5

Kansas: 2-9, 1-7

Line: WVU -15.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Nov 20, 6:00 p.m. CDT

Lawrence, KS: World War I Kansas Memorial Stadium (47,233)

TV: FS1

- Guy Haberman (Play-by-Play), Charles Arbuckle (Analyst)

Online streaming: www.foxsports.com/live (cable subscription required)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)

- Sirius: Sirius 83, XM 83, SXM App 83

- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com