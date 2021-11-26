Notebook: Kansas Mauls North Texas

Star Trek: Discovery Video - First Look Trailer - CBS.com

Before Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise there was Discovery. Now, one of the most iconic and influential global franchises returns to television with Star Trek: Discovery. The CBS All Access Original Series arrives this Fall.

Marshawn Lynch stars in music video for Train and it's all kinds of amazing - CBSSports.com

Beast Mode gets fake married in this very real music video from Train.

Benches clear after latest Jose Bautista bat flip - SBNation.com

On Wednesday, however, the Blue Jays -- just 17-24 after their loss, appearing unlikely to make a third straight ALCS trip — were down 8-3 to the Braves when Bautista — hitting just .208/.330/.376 with six home runs, including his Wednesday shot — homered against Eric O’Flaherty, and the solo shot only pulled Toronto to within 8-4.

What is the most effective cornhole technique? - SBNation.com

The best tailgate game deserves a definitive answer as to how to play it. How do you do it?

LaVar Ball disrespects FS1's Kristine Leahy: 'Stay in your lane' - SBNation.com

Ball also suggested only women’s companies need to have women like their brands to be successful.

Baseball - Late No. 4 Red Raider rally stuns Jayhawks

The Jayhawks totaled 10 hits on the night with seven of those coming off the Big 12's ERA and wins leader in TTU's starting ace Steven Gingery. Those seven knocks were the most Gingery has given up all season while the three runs Kansas scored were just the third time all year he has given up three or more in a game.

Lokedi named Big 12 Track Performer of the Year

Kansas junior Sharon Lokedi was named the Big 12 Outstanding Female Performer of the Year it was announced by the league office Thursday. The honor marked the first yearly conference award of Lokedi and the third Outstanding Performer honor claimed by a Jayhawk after Paris Daniels garnered the award in 2013 and Candace Mason did so in 1998.

Softball - Pair of Jayhawks earn NFCA All-Region honors

Kansas juniors Harli Ridling and Erin McGinley collected postseason accolades after being named 2017 National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFCA) All-Region honorees, as announced Thursday.

Philadelphia a likely destination for KU's Josh Jackson | Smithology | KUsports.com

For the moment, it seems the likeliest scenario for one-year Kansas star Josh Jackson is heading to Philadelphia as the No. 3 pick and teaming up with a young core built around one-time Jayhawks center Joel Embiid.

Perry Ellis inks contract Down Under | Tale of the Tait | KUsports.com

Ellis, who went undrafted after his four-year Kansas career, bounced around the NBA's D League during his first season away from Kansas before signing with the Kings this week.