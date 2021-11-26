How to Watch: Kansas vs Dayton

Kansas and Dayton meet up in the second round of the “ESPN Events Invitational,” a holiday tournament coming to you from the Orlando area.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while Dayton comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #2 and the Flyers at #119. The preseason conference media poll picked Dayton to finish 5th in the 14-team Atlantic-10 this year.

Kansas is 2-1 all-time against Dayton. The most recent meeting was a 90-84 overtime KU win in the 2019 Maui Invitational.

Kansas advanced courtesy of a 71-59 win against North Texas, while Dayton got here due to a 76-60 win over Miami (FL).

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 4-0, 0-0 Big 12

Dayton: 2-3, 0-0 A-10

Line: Kansas -15.5

How to Watch

Friday, Nov 26, 12:30 p.m. CDT

Kissimmee, FL: HP Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Dick Vitale (Analyst), Chris Spatola (Sideline)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Kansas is looking to advance to its 7th straight in-season tournament championship game. The Jayhawks have won their previous six in-season tournaments.

KU is unbeaten in the ESPN Events Invitational, formerly the Orlando Classic, winning the event in 2014.