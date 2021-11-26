How to Watch: Kansas vs Dayton

Kansas and Dayton meet up in the second round of the “ESPN Events Invitational,” a holiday tournament coming to you from the Orlando area.
Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while Dayton comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #2 and the Flyers at #119. The preseason conference media poll picked Dayton to finish 5th in the 14-team Atlantic-10 this year.
Kansas is 2-1 all-time against Dayton. The most recent meeting was a 90-84 overtime KU win in the 2019 Maui Invitational.
Kansas advanced courtesy of a 71-59 win against North Texas, while Dayton got here due to a 76-60 win over Miami (FL).
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
(4) Kansas: 4-0, 0-0 Big 12
Dayton: 2-3, 0-0 A-10
Line: Kansas -15.5
How to Watch
Friday, Nov 26, 12:30 p.m. CDT
Kissimmee, FL: HP Fieldhouse
TV: ESPN
- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Dick Vitale (Analyst), Chris Spatola (Sideline)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)
Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)
Fun Facts
Kansas is looking to advance to its 7th straight in-season tournament championship game. The Jayhawks have won their previous six in-season tournaments.
KU is unbeaten in the ESPN Events Invitational, formerly the Orlando Classic, winning the event in 2014.
