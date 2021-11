Kansas and North Texas meet up in Florida in the first round of the ESPN Events Invitational holiday tournament (fka the Orlando Classic).

Click here for a more information on how to watch and some fun facts going into the matchup between KU and North Texas.

Kansas comes into the tournament off an 88-59 home win against Stony Brook, while North Texas comes in off a 64-36 home win over UT-Arlington.

It’s about gametime, so...

RCJH