How to Watch: Kansas vs North Texas

Kansas and North Texas meet up in the “ESPN Events Invitational,” a holiday tournament coming to you from the Orlando area.

Kansas enters the contest with a ranking of #4 by the AP, while North Texas comes in unranked. KenPom has the Jayhawks at #2 and the Mean Green at #116. The preseason conference media poll picked UNT to finish 6th in the 14-team C-USA this year.

Kansas is 1-0 all-time against North Texas, with the only previous meeting a 93-60 KU win in Allen Fieldhouse back in November of 2010.

Kansas is coming off an 88-59 home win against Stony Brook, while North Texas comes in off a 64-36 home win over UT-Arlington.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

(4) Kansas: 3-0, 0-0 Big 12

North Texas: 2-1, 0-0 C-USA

Line: Kansas -14.5

How to Watch

Thursday, Nov 25, 1:30 p.m. CDT

Kissimmee, FL: HP Fieldhouse

TV: ESPN

- Jon Sciambi (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

Online Streaming: www.espn.com or the ESPN app (cable subscription required)

Fun Facts

Senior Ochai Agbaji currently leads the NCAA in scoring.

North Texas is 7th in the NCAA in scoring defense at 52.7 points allowed per game. That said, “They ain’t played no one, Pawl!”

KU is unbeaten in the ESPN Events Invitational, formerly the Orlando Classic, winning the event in 2014.