The Thanksgiving Mauling: 11.25.2021

Langs was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-best 10 blocks in a five-set win over the Horned Frogs and following that up with eight blocks and seven kills in KU's four-set win the next day.

“I don’t want to be negative at all because I think the team has been done fairly well so far,” Self said Tuesday before departing for Florida. “But I don’t think the individuals that comprise the team have done especially well so far. We’ve been pretty good as a group and I think our bench has been really good. I don’t think our starters, with the exception of Ochai, have played near what they’re capable of playing.”

Daniels officially supplanted Bean on the depth chart — after filling in for him due to an injury — for KU’s road finale this past weekend at TCU. But Bean was still involved in the game plan, just not as a QB. The 6-foot-3, 189-pound junior lined up in the backfield as a running back on a couple of occasions.

“First of all, if y’all are not entertained by Jalon Daniels and the rest of this Jayhawk squad, I don't know what to tell you,” super-senior KU receiver Kwamie Lassiter II declared as he sat down for his postgame interview after KU’s narrow defeat at TCU, in Fort Worth, Texas.

"Every day I wake up feeling humbled to be the Head Football Coach at Michigan State," Tucker wrote in a letter posted on his official Twitter account. "It is my privilege to work alongside our student athletes, coaches and staff who embody our culture of hard work, discipline, and excellence -- on and off the field."

After joking on Tuesday during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" about "COVID toe" -- a possible symptom of the virus he tested positive for on Nov. 3 -- and following a story in the Wall Street Journal that took those comments as fact, Rodgers revealed Wednesday that he has a fractured toe, one he suffered during workouts at home while preparing to return to the Packers for their Nov. 14 game against the Seattle Seahawks.

BOSTON -- Nets star Kevin Durant said it "means the world" to him to pass Hall of Famer Allen Iverson for 25th on the NBA's all-time scoring list during Brooklyn's 123-104 victory over the Celtics here at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

"Rob [Pelinka] called me. I missed his call," James told ESPN of the Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager dialing in the bad news. "As soon as when I checked my phone and it was a missed call, I was like, 'I know I'm suspended.'

Malice murder means the jury determined that Travis McMichael, who was the defendant that shot Arbery, intended to kill Arbery and did, Honig said. Gregory McMichael's and Bryan's felony murder convictions mean that they intentionally committed a felony.

French officials had previously said five women and a small girl were among the victims, but an investigation to identify the fatalities and their countries of origin was still ongoing. Two people, from Iraq and Somalia, survived and were being treated for hypothermia, according to Darmanin.

The publisher described the book, which studies people who are attracted to minors and don't act on the attraction, as "challenging widespread assumptions that persons who are preferentially attracted to minors — often referred to as ‘pedophiles’ — are necessarily also predators and sex offenders.”

Logan Health is requiring its entire staff to have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by Dec. 10 in order to comply with a federal rule announced earlier this month.

Initial weekly jobless claims dropped to 199,000 last week, hitting the lowest level since 1969 and roundly beating economists' expectations of 260,000.

With tensions already running high on a tight, two-week deadline to write and record an entire album before Starr begins filming the movie “The Magic Christian,” George Harrison was having creative differences with McCartney while John Lennon was increasingly tied to an ever-present Yoko Ono. In exhaustive and intimate detail, “The Beatles: Get Back” captures a group on the verge of the biggest band breakup in pop history over almost eight hours of footage that director Michael Lindsay-Hogg originally shot for the 1970 documentary “Let It Be.”

While a tracklist has yet to be released, Gallagher has revealed two song titles: ‘Better Days’ and ‘I Wish I Had More Power’, the latter apparently dedicated to his brother and former bandmate Noel Gallagher.

