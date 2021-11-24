Notebook: Kansas Mauls Traveling to Orlando

The Rock Chalkboard

Three Jayhawks fighting through minor injuries, another set to return as 4th-ranked KU heads to Orlando | KUsports.com

But Kansas coach Bill Self said Tuesday that ailments affecting point guards Remy Martin and Bobby Pettiford, along with senior guard Jalen Coleman-Lands’ lingering toe injury, were not expected to keep any of the Jayhawks on the bench.

KU volleyball standouts Langs, Turner snag Big 12 weekly honors | KUsports.com

Langs was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after posting a career-best 10 blocks in a five-set win over the Horned Frogs and following that up with eight blocks and seven kills in KU's four-set win the next day.

Kyron Johnson's 'adrenaline was rushing' when KU football D-end earned NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invite | KUsports.com

“It was exciting. My heart dropped,” Johnson said of the surprise. “I was like, ‘Lord.’ I’m talking, adrenaline was rushing. I was like, ‘Really?’”

QB Jalon Daniels rested his arm 'a little bit' after taking 'a few nicks' in KU football's tight road loss | KUsports.com

“Got a few nicks in the game, (while) trying to make some plays and ended up messing up my arm in the game,” Daniels said of the reason he didn’t make all the throws he typically would during a practice.

BIts o Chalk

Liberty's Hugh Freeze secures new deal, will average more than $4 million annually, sources say

The university is expected to officially announce the new contract on Wednesday. Sources told ESPN that Freeze's total financial package would average more than $4 million annually over the length of the contract and run through the 2028 season.

No. 1 Gonzaga dominates No. 2 UCLA in men's basketball showdown

"I would just say we proved to ourselves that we can live up to the Zags standard when we really lock in and play defense together," he said. "We don't go out to prove stuff to people. We prove stuff to ourselves. And we did a good job today."

Unbeaten Cincinnati joins Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama in CFP's coveted top four as Oregon slips

For the first time in the eight-year history of the College Football Playoff, a team from a Group of 5 conference has cracked the top four in the selection committee's rankings, which would assure it a spot in one of the two semifinals games on New Year's Eve.

Eraser Dust

The IRS: A Broken Home in Need of Repair - Niskanen Center

Despite a growing reliance on the IRS to administer policies tangential to revenue collection, public officials have too-often preferred to scorn the IRS rather than nurture it. This isn’t to say that the IRS hasn’t made any internal mistakes over their nearly 160-year history — in fact, the IRS has a chronic history of cost over-runs and project mismanagement. It is nonetheless important to understand the watershed period that transformed how the IRS operates in its current form.

Montana restaurant owner admits using COVID relief money to buy vintage cars

On May 24, 2020, Bolte signed a loan agreement for $74,800 and expressly acknowledged the EIDL loan would be used solely as working capital for his business. Bolte’s intent at the time of signing for the loan was to buy vintage automobiles as an investment, and not as working capital for his business.

FVCC library acquires extraordinary Western book collection | Daily Inter Lake

On Nov. 10 Whitefish resident Nick Chickering and his wife Karen presented the college with a gift of 287 rare Western Americana books — many of them written in the 1800s and some in the 1700s — about the Rocky Mountains, exploration of the West, the Northwest, the Southwest and the tribes.

Kim Kardashian Stepped Out in a Leather Skirt With the Highest Slit for a Date Night with Pete Davidson

For his part, Davidson wore baggy, light-wash jeans, a T-shirt, and a fuzzy Sinclair jacket. He accessorized with layered silver chains, white sneakers, and a trucker hat that covered is bleach-blonde hair. After dinner, the two were seen climbing into the comedian's car before erupting in laughter and covering their smiles.

A man’s KFC order didn’t look as advertised, so he might sue

We’ve all been there. Sometimes our fast food orders come out looking like an elephant sat on them, or are so sloppy that they’re nearly unrecognizable from what you thought you ordered. I don’t personally get grouchy about it, but you know, in some cases, it’s hard not to feel like you just experienced a bait-and-switch. One man in Indonesia has gotten so fed up with the way his sandwiches looked from KFC, that now he’s considering suing the chain for false advertising, reports Vice.

Jury finds Unite the Right defendants liable for more than $26 million in damages - CNN

Charlottesville, Virginia (CNN)A jury has awarded more than $26 million in damages after finding the White nationalists who organized and participated in a violent 2017 rally here liable on a state conspiracy claim and other claims.