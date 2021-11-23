Notebook: Purdue Dunks Kansas to Jump to #3 Spot in AP Poll

The Rock Chalkboard

Jayhawks' RB depth could be tested, with Devin Neal 'questionable to doubtful' for finale | KUsports.com

Neal got hurt late in the second quarter of the Jayhawks’ narrow road loss at TCU this past weekend. As of Monday, head coach Lance Leipold described the true freshman from Lawrence as “questionable to doubtful” for the upcoming home game versus West Virginia. Leipold said that Neal didn’t partake in any of KU’s Monday practice reps.

Availability of TEs in question heading into KU football finale | KUsports.com

At this point, walk-on Jared Casey might end up getting his first career start. Leipold said Trevor Kardell, who started in place of the injured Mason Fairchild at TCU this past weekend, wasn’t able to participate in Monday’s practice.

Unbeaten Jayhawks jumped by Purdue in latest AP college basketball poll; KU still 3rd in coaches poll | KUsports.com

The Kansas men’s basketball team maintained its spot at No. 3 in the USA Today coaches poll but dropped a spot in the Associated Press poll to No. 4.

Bits o Chalk

Nick Saban says early signing period could result in prospects missing games - SBNation.com

"That means a high school coach is going to be in the same position we are now with [Leonard] Fournette and [Christian] McCaffrey. They don't play in their bowl games. What's to say some high school kid says, 'We're out of the playoffs, I'm not going to play anymore this year. I'm going to Alabama.'

NBA suspends LeBron James one game, Isaiah Stewart two games for involvement in Sunday's altercation

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has been suspended one game for "recklessly hitting" Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face during their altercation in Sunday's game, the NBA announced on Monday.

Baker Mayfield says 'don't really care' about being booed by Cleveland Browns fans

"Those are probably the same fans that won't be quiet while we're on offense and trying to operate," the Cleveland quarterback said Monday. "So, don't really care."

Eraser Dust

Billionaire Michael Goguen allegedly kept spreadsheet of 5,000 sex partners

Whitefish, Montana, is known for fly fishing and hiking trails studded with yellow aspen trees. But after Silicon Valley billionaire Michael Goguen took up residence in the Rocky Mountain town several years ago, he transformed it into his private fiefdom: a dark banana republic where he allegedly controls local law enforcement — and a “harem” of young women.

Woman says Diego Maradona raped her when she was a teenager - 'my innocence was stolen'

A Cuban woman who had a relationship with the late Diego Maradona two decades ago said in a news conference on Monday the Argentine player raped her when she was a teenager.

Laura Hogue: Defense lawyer prompts outrage for bringing up Ahmaud Arbery's toenails in closing arguments - CNN

"Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails," Hogue told jurors.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild has a sunburn mechanic?! – Destructoid

The game’s desert area actually promotes a sunburn visual effect on Link if he stays out too long, something that players have been experiencing since the launch of the game. Normally the Breath of the Wild sunburn rating can only go up to 4%, max, but YouTuber Postposterous managed to push the results in the below video.

In the Flathead Valley, civic leaders struggle with a worsening housing ‘crisis’ | State & Regional | billingsgazette.com

Lack of affordable housing has been an issue in Whitefish and the surrounding valley for years. In 2016, a housing needs assessment conducted by the city of Whitefish found the town needed 980 new housing units over the next four years, with 605 of those priced below the market rate to ensure that people who work in the community are able to live there. The pandemic appears to have only exacerbated the issue as more people move to the area, freed from having to live in a specific place thanks to remote work. As a result, home prices have spiked in Whitefish. In October 2019, the median sales price in Whitefish was $410,000. Two years later, in October 2021, it had jumped to $782,000. Similar price spikes are being seen across the Flathead Valley, including in Kalispell and Columbia Falls, places that have long been regarded as affordable alternatives to Whitefish.

Man killed in Creston accident ID'd | Daily Inter Lake

According to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Brandon Eric Roberts died in the mishap that happened on Dyer Road in Creston near the intersection with Montana 35.

COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5-to-11 year-olds planned in Kalispell

The Flathead City-County Health Department (FCCHD) reports that due to"overwhelming demand" an appointment-only clinic will take place on Dec. 1 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Flathead County Fairgrounds. Appointments can be scheduled online here.

To lower gas prices, Biden authorizes release from US strategic oil reserve - ABC News

The White House said Tuesday that President Joe Biden will tap into the nation's strategic oil reserve to help offset a surge in gasoline prices.

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert wins ‘Dancing with the Stars’

“I apologize for being a little bit emotional,” he said, adding his mom had tested positive for Covid-19 so she couldn’t be there to see his win. “I hope Chicago’s watching this!”