Notebook: TCU Mauls Kansas

The Rock Chalkboard

Walk-on Jared Casey 'a baller' again in KU football's narrow road L at TCU | KUsports.com

Fort Worth, Texas — No one-hit wonder, Kansas football walk-on Jared Casey proved to be even more productive in his second game contributing as a tight end than he was in his first.

Former Kansas great Paul Pierce inducted into National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame | KUsports.com

“I’ve never seen anything like this, and I was like, ‘This is the place I need to play,’” Pierce said during the weekend celebration. “I took one visit to Kansas and the crowd was phenomenal. They started chanting my name. I didn’t even know they knew I was there, and I was like, chills. That’s when I knew I was going to be a Jayhawk.”

Juco LB Mike Smith joins KU football's 2022 recruiting class | KUsports.com

“He loved the way that I can play in space and the way I can play in multiple positions and be very versatile,” Smith told Jayhawk Slant. “I don't have to come off the field much and he could put a lot on my plate, and I'll be able to handle it.”

Slow start doesn't stop KU women's basketball from moving to 4-0 | KUsports.com

The Jayhawks (4-0) led for most of the opening two quarters, but only had 27 points by halftime. They put up 28 in the third and 24 in the fourth, while hitting 58.3% of their shots from the floor in the second half.

Bits o Chalk

Golden Boy award - Pedri becomes first Barcelona player since Messi to win prize

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has been named the winner of the 2021 Golden Boy award, seeing off competition from Borussia Dortmund and England's Jude Bellingham.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks searching for answers after loss to Arizona Cardinals adds to woes

"I'm just not any good at this," Carroll said of handling this level of losing. "I'm not prepared for this. I'm struggling to do a good job of coaching when you're getting your butt kicked week in and week out. It's new territory, and I'm competing in every way I can think of. But I'm just unfamiliar with it. So if I leave early or if I make a mistake, I'm not on my best game right here ... I'm not making any excuses. And I don't want to get good at this."

LeBron James bloodies Detroit Pistons' Isaiah Stewart with hit to face as both ejected after ensuing tussle

The hit led to a stoppage in action while Stewart, with blood streaming down his face, had to be held back multiple times by Detroit personnel as he tried to confront James. The incident occurred with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter and the Lakers trailing 79-67.

Griz defense cementing itself among all-time greats

MISSOULA — The Montana State Bobcats were third in the FCS coming into to the game against Montana and had not allowed more than 20 points to an opponent all season long until Saturday in Washington-Grizzly Stadium. So, while every win counts the same in the standings, this one weighed a little different for the Griz.

Eraser Dust

Rep. Derek Skees says Montana should ‘throw out’ state constitution

In a comment published by the Flathead Beacon this week, prominent Rep. Derek Skees, R-Kalispell, disparaged Montana’s state Constitution, lamenting that its right of privacy clause has given state courts a legal basis for blocking new abortion restrictions and calling the document a “socialist rag” that should be replaced.

Pete Carroll, Seattle Seahawks searching for answers after loss to Arizona Cardinals adds to woes

"I'm just not any good at this," Carroll said of handling this level of losing. "I'm not prepared for this. I'm struggling to do a good job of coaching when you're getting your butt kicked week in and week out. It's new territory, and I'm competing in every way I can think of. But I'm just unfamiliar with it. So if I leave early or if I make a mistake, I'm not on my best game right here ... I'm not making any excuses. And I don't want to get good at this."

Five dead, 40 injured after SUV hits Wisconsin Christmas parade | Reuters

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov 21 (Reuters) - Five people were killed and more than 40 injured when an SUV sped through a Christmas parade in the small town of Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday, plowing into dozens of people including young children.

Today is the deadline for federal workers to be vaccinated : NPR

Federal workers will have all day today to turn in their proof of vaccination. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said experience with other similar mandates in the private sector indicates there could be a last minute rush to meet the requirements and submit paperwork.

Montana nurses group claims governor ignored requests | KECI

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Nurses Association claims Gov. Greg Gianforte’s administrators are ignoring requests for a meeting with the governor.

Sykes Diner in Kalispell hosting free Thanksgiving meals

Sykes will deliver Thanksgiving meals to those who cannot attend in-person and offer call in advance to-go orders for pickup on Thanksgiving Day.

Griz, Bobcats earn first-round byes in FCS playoffs

Both the Grizzlies and Bobcats earned top-8 seeds during Sunday's selection show for the FCS playoffs. The Grizzlies earned the No. 6 seed while the Bobcats grabbed the No. 8 seed heading into the FCS playoffs.