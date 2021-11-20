Kansas Jayhawks Football Predictions: TCU Horned Frogs

The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to build on their win down in Austin when they face off today against the TCU Horned Frogs. It’s Senior Day for TCU, and Gary Patterson is returning to send off these seniors, so it’s sure to be an emotional day down in Fort Worth. Will Kansas be able to overcome the atmosphere and pull off another upset?

Take a look at what our staff thinks, them put your own prediction in the comments!

David: With the near miss against OU a few weeks ago, and obviously the road won in Austin last weekend, it’s tempting to assume this team has turned a corner and that competitive games are becoming the norm, but I’m just not there yet. Those were two strong performances, but they’ve still looked like the Jayhawks of old this year more often than not. TCU can’t drop another game if they want to send Patterson out with a bowl appearance, so I don’t think we’ll see a Horned Frog team that comes out and sleepwalks, allowing KU to keep this one close. I think the positive momentum and hope from the fanbase take another step back after a drubbing in Ft Worth. TCU 48, Kansas 17

Fizzle406: I echo everything David said. Beating Texas again was fun but we still suck (not as much as Texas though) tcu 37, Kansas 13

Kyle_Davis21: I’m not sure if Kansas has turned the corner, but what is in the Jayhawks’ favor is that TCU is giving up 34.3 points per game, which is 114th out of 130 teams. After Oklahoma, KU turned around to play Oklahoma State, which only allows 16.4 ppg (8th nationally). This makes it hard for me to think the Kansas offense is going to lay another dud. The question is how many times can the defense make a stop. I’m picking TCU to win, but for it to be a more competitive game. TCU 34, Kansas 31

dnoll5: Perhaps I’m on a “we just beat Texas high,” but I’m going to take KU. Why not? Let’s see if Kansas can ride the high as well. Like the gentlemen above have said, KU tends to stink it up after a good performance, but I’ll be the rare optimist that that trend will end. Kansas 36, TCU 35.

Andy Mitts: I’ve talked about this game in a lot of places, and most of the analysis I’ve seen is looking at these two teams during the season overall, not at the state that these two teams are in. Has Jalon Daniels only played one game this season? Yes. But he played fairly well last season if you account for just how terrible that offensive line was, and the step forward was real against Texas. No I don’t expect the offense to be as good as it was last week, but Devin Neal is the exact type of rusher that has absolutely shredded this TCU defense all year, and they are dealing with even more injuries this week. Add in that TCU might be playing a WR at QB and a CB at the RB position, and Kansas should be able to capitalize on some early rust. Ultimately, I think this game settles in and we get a good game in the mid 20s. Give me the Jayhawks to take a road winning streak into next year, with the chance for a 3-game winning streak on Senior Day next week. Kansas 27, TCU 24.