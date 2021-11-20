The Weekend Mauling: 11.20.2021

The Rock Chalkboard

3 keys for KU football at TCU | KUsports.com

Kansas football offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki often mentions how just a handful of plays can ultimately decide a game’s outcome. In an overtime thriller at Texas last week, there was no shortage of crucial snaps. But given the Jayhawks’ struggles this season and how important it was to get off to a positive start, Kotelnicki was asked whether the third snap of the game — a Jalon Daniels rush on third-and-7 — was a game-altering play.

Nearing the end of his sixth year in the Kansas football program, super-senior receiver Kwamie Lassiter II has witnessed more losses than he cares to remember, as well as a handful of victories — 11 to be exact.

Bits o Chalk

Lakers fall below .500 in LeBron James' return from injury - No level of panic, but 'should be some sense of urgency'

"It's never, 'We got 65 games left,'" James said when asked if he can take the long view considering the Lakers' early injuries and how much of the 82-game regular-season slate remains. "We damn sure need to play better, no matter who is in the lineup. We have our system and we need to obviously fast-track it and get better with it so we can play, no matter who is out on the floor, we can play at a high level. ... There's no level of panic, but there should be some sense of urgency any time we take the floor."

Kansas City Chiefs to help girl injured in Britt Reid crash with financial assistance, medical care

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Chiefs are part of a plan that will provide medical care and financial assistance to Ariel Young, the girl who was injured in a February car crash involving then-assistant coach Britt Reid.

Milwaukee Bucks to 'continue to fight for better' after Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha protest shootings

MILWAUKEE -- Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said the organization would "continue to fight for better" in the aftermath of a jury's verdict Friday that Kyle Rittenhouse, who fatally shot two men and wounded another during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year, was acquitted of all charges.

Eraser Dust

