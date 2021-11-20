How to Watch: Kansas at TCU

Kansas heads back to the state of Texas to take on the Horned Frogs of TCU.

TCU owns a 24-9-4 record against Kansas. Neither of the last two matchups have been particularly close.

Here are the essentials:

The Numbers

TCU: 4-6, 2-5

Kansas: 2-8, 1-6

Line: TCU -21.5

How to Watch

Saturday, Nov 20, 3:00 p.m. CDT

Fort Worth, TX: Amon G Carter Stadium (46,000)

TV: ESPN+

- Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Tori Petry (Sideline)

Online streaming: www.espn.com/watch (subscription required)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)

- Sirius: XM 380, SXM App 970

- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com