How to Watch: Kansas at TCU

Kansas heads back to the state of Texas to take on the Horned Frogs of TCU.
TCU owns a 24-9-4 record against Kansas. Neither of the last two matchups have been particularly close.
Here are the essentials:
The Numbers
TCU: 4-6, 2-5
Kansas: 2-8, 1-6
Line: TCU -21.5
How to Watch
Saturday, Nov 20, 3:00 p.m. CDT
Fort Worth, TX: Amon G Carter Stadium (46,000)
TV: ESPN+
- Courtney Lyle (Play-by-Play), Ryan Leaf (Analyst), Tori Petry (Sideline)
Online streaming: www.espn.com/watch (subscription required)
Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network
- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), David Lawrence (Analyst), Brandon McAnderson (Reporter)
- Sirius: XM 380, SXM App 970
- Online Radio Stream: www.kuathletics.leanplayer.com
Loading comments...